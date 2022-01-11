28941 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 11, 2022

Finnlines Announces Management Changes

(Photo: Finnlines)

(Photo: Finnlines)

Finnish passenger and ro-ro shipping company Finnlines announced on Tuesday that Merja Kallio-Mannila and Torkel Saarnio have been appointed as member of the group’s board of management.

Kallio-Mannila has been appointed as member of the Finnlines Group’s board of management as of January 1. She continues in her present roles as deputy head of group sales, marketing and customer service, and as head of sales and customer service Finland.

Saarnio has been appointed as Line Manager HansaLink & Hanko/Helsinki–Rostock and as member of the Finnlines Group’s board of management as of February 1. In addition to new responsibilities, he continues in his present roles as line manager Helsinki–Aarhus, and as head of truck and trailer segment.

