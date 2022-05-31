28971 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

May 31, 2022

Fincantieri Floats Out EXPLORA I Luxury Cruise Ship

Credit: Fincantieri

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Monday announce the float out of EXPLORA I, the first of four luxury cruise ships ordered by the Cruises Division of MSC Group for its new luxury brand Explora Journeys. The float out took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The vessel construction began in June 2021, and the ship is expected to enter service at the end of May 2023. 

At the same time, the construction of EXPLORA II, the second ship of the new brand, is proceeding with delivery expected in summer 2024.

The float-out ceremony was attended, by Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, and by Fincantieri Chairman, Claudio Graziano, and Fincantieri CEO, Pierroberto Folgiero.

"The construction of the innovative Explora Journeys fleet, commissioned to Fincantieri by the MSC Group in 2018, continues at a fast pace thanks to a total order worth more than €2 billion for four units. The ships will have gross tonnage of approximately 64,000 tons, featuring the latest available technologies in terms of environment and sustainability," Fincantieri said.

