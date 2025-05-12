Net Feasa Unveils Agentic Control Tower Shipping Container Booking Platform

Net Feasa, a leader in supply chain digitalization, announced the launch of Agentic Control Tower, an end-to-end visualization and booking platform that wraps traditional shipping container workflows in Agentic AI.

Agentic Control Tower transforms the container into an AI Agent that can initiate auctions among prospective customers seeking cargo slots on vessels via a new revenue-generating marketplace. The AI-enabled container can self-manage, negotiate and secure optimal bids, delivering efficiency and value to shipping companies. The platform, knowing the container’s current location, schedule and destination, will select the best option available for its next job while still in transit, in a paradigm shift for supply chain efficiency.

The now connected container, enabled by the Net Feasa IoTPASS™ edge device, uses new and existing data points from across the supply chain and applies Reflective Agentic AI to the workflows of intermodal logistics, unlocking the power of AI. The result is a platform with booking capability, route optimization and precision delivery, all of which improves over time as the system learns and adapts.

Net Feasa’s Agentic Control Tower™ is built on decades of expertise pioneering vessel connectivity and IoT-enabled asset visibility. Reflective Agentic AI can analyze its own actions, critically evaluate what it is doing and refine its approach. This self-reflection of container moves, iterative improvements and ability to process huge silos of data ensures that the performance of supply chain operations is continuously improving over time.

The announcement coincides with the SelectUSA Investment Summit taking place May 11-14 in Maryland, facilitating business investment by connecting investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDOs), and industry experts. Ian Walter, CEO will attend the event.