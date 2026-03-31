IMO Facilitation Committee Approves Digitalization Strategy

The IMO Facilitation Committee (FAL) has approved a global strategy for maritime digitalization as well as cybersecurity measures for maritime single windows.

Meeting in London for its 50th session (23 - 27 March), the Committee approved the IMO Strategy on Maritime Digitalization which emphasizes interoperability, system standardization, data-sharing and effective data governance across organizations and jurisdictions.

The Strategy establishes maritime digitalization as an overarching IMO policy, to be integrated into the Organization’s Strategic Plan and applied across all IMO bodies and processes. This includes engagement with maritime administrations, the shipping industry and seafarers.

The goal is to improve efficiency and reduce administrative burdens by facilitating the sharing, verification and renewal of seafarer credentials, passenger identification and ship certificates. The Strategy also uses data to enhance navigation safety and strengthen ships’ environmental performance, promoting human-centered systems that are resilient to disruptions, cyber threats and environmental challenges.

Following FAL Committee approval, the Strategy will be shared with the IMO’s Legal, Marine Environment, and Maritime Safety Committees for further review before being submitted for adoption to the IMO Assembly’s 35th session in 2027.

Cybersecurity for maritime single windows

As digitalization increases, so do cyber threats that could cause operational, safety, or security failures. To address this, the FAL Committee approved amendments to the Annex of the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic, 1965 (FAL Convention). These amendments require Contracting Governments to implement mandatory cybersecurity measures to protect maritime single windows, in line with national legislation.

Maritime Single Windows (MSWs) are one-stop digital platforms established by maritime authorities to facilitate information exchange between ships and government agencies. The amendments aim to protect these systems - which are key to streamlining procedures for arrival, stay and departure at ports - from cyber risks.

The amendments will be submitted for adoption at the next Committee session (FAL 51) in 2027, with expected entry into force on 1 January 2029.

Introduction of API and BRI in maritime transport

The FAL Committee approved amendments to the Annex of the FAL Convention that will allow Contracting Governments to implement Advance Passenger and Crew Information (API) and Booking and Reservation Information (BRI) information in the maritime sector. These measures represent a notable step forward in strengthening the management of crew and passenger information, enhancing both border control processes and operational efficiency.

The amendments will be submitted for adoption at FAL 51 in 2027, with expected entry into force on 1 January 2029.

Other key decisions

The Committee also:

Approved a new version of the IMO Compendium on Facilitation and Electronic Business, including new datasets, for adoption at FAL 51;

Adopted amendments to the Annex of the FAL Convention related to vaccinations and medical care for crews during international public health emergencies. These recommend that governments consider IMO guidance on crew vaccination within national programs and ensure access to medical care during public health emergencies of international concern and will enter into force on 1 January 2028;

Adopted new Guidelines on the prevention of access by stowaways and the allocation of responsibilities to seek the successful resolution of stowaway cases.



