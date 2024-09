U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil said on Tuesday its 190,000-barrels-per-day Rotterdam refinery was not impacted by the power outage.

A power outage hit the Rotterdam port area in the Netherlands for several hours on Tuesday, electricity grid operator TenneT said, adding the problem was solved shortly after 1000 GMT.





(Reuters - Reporting by Arunima Kumar; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)