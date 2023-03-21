Subscribe
Event: Fastener Fair USA - Nashville, May 2023

March 21, 2023

Copyright jdross75/AdobeStock

Fastener Fair USA is back, taking place at Music City Center in Nashville, TN from May 16-17, 2023. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with new exhibitors, industry-leading products, and a range of educational and networking opportunities.

Fastener Fair USA is a unique opportunity for members of the entire fastener supply chain to connect, network, and learn about the latest trends, products, and technologies in the industry. The event features nearly 200 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of products and services, including fasteners, adhesives, assembly tools, and more.

At Fastener Fair USA, attendees will have the chance to:

  • Meet face-to-face with leading fastener manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers
  • Discover the latest products and technologies in the industry
  • Attend educational seminars and workshops presented by industry experts
  • Network with peers, competitors, and potential customers
  • Learn about trends and emerging markets in the fastener industry
  • Gain insight into strategies for improving efficiency, productivity, and profitability

An additional highlight of this year's Fastener Fair USA is the annual Fastening 101 Conference presented by the Fastener Training Institute, taking place on May 15. This conference is designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the fastening industry, covering topics such as covers manufacturing processes, consensus standards, quality control, product and design fundamentals, and more. Whether you're new to the industry or a seasoned veteran, the Fastening 101 Conference is a must-attend event.

Another feature of the Fastener Fair USA is the opening night Networking Party happening on May 16 at 5:30 pm at the Country Music Hall of Fame. This event provides attendees with the opportunity to network with peers, meet industry leaders, and make valuable connections. The opening night Networking Party will feature live music by Tommy O’Keeffe, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and private touring access to the museum exhibits.

Exhibition

