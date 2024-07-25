Subscribe
Search

European Commission Urged to Take Action on Calves

July 25, 2024

Source: Ethical Farming Ireland
Source: Ethical Farming Ireland

Despite stating that the transport of unweaned calves from Ireland to France is in breach of EU law, the European Commission has so far failed to take action against it, says Ethical Farming Ireland.

In an audit report published in December 2023, the Commission claimed the journey was in breach of Regulation 1/2005 on the protection of animals during transport, as the calves are not being fed during the long ferry crossing to France. In most cases, these animals are left unfed for up to 30 hours, sometimes more.

A group of animal welfare NGOs have now joined forces to call on the Commission to intervene. They are also directly urging one of the major shipping companies on this route, Stena Line, to immediately put an end to the transport.

Ireland continues to export large numbers of unweaned calves annually, with an estimated 160,000 already transported this year.

Unweaned calves, as young as 15 days old and dependent on milk, are transported in trucks, around 300 in each, on a roll on roll off ferry for the 18-hour sea crossing to Cherbourg, France. While the EU Regulation states that unweaned calves must be fed after a maximum of 19 hours, this is not possible because at that stage the calves are stuck in a truck and they need to be unloaded to be fed.

After their arrival in France and a 13-hour rest, the calves are reloaded and transported by road to other Member States including the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Romania, Poland, Hungary and Croatia. The total journey time can last for up to 60 hours.

Ethical Farming Ireland says: “Unweaned calves suffer greatly during these long journeys - their immune system is not fully developed and being deprived of food for prolonged periods has considerable negative effects. Stress and inappropriate nutrition can also lead to respiratory diseases, while making their bodies more susceptible to heat and cold stress. Previous investigations have shown not all calves survive the journey to France.”

The joint letters have been signed by over 20 animal protection NGOs, including letter organizers Eurogroup for Animals, Compassion in World Farming, Ethical Farming Ireland, Dier&Recht, and FOUR PAWS.

Legal Cargo RoPax Livestock Carriers

Related Logistics News

© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Sempra Signs Contract with Bechtel to Build Port Arthur...
Source: EFI

EFI: Shorthorn Express Headed Back to Israel Despite...
© StandbildCA / Adobe Stock

Canada's West Coast Port Strike Averted After Board Order
© Rawpixel / Adobe Stock

US Adds Six Companies to Trade Restriction List
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Cultural Differences Impede Trade for Most Countries — But...
© MAGNIFIER / Adobe Stock

Global Freight Rises But Shows Signs of Weakness in US

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

European Commission Urged to Take Action on Calves

European Commission Urged to Take Action on Calves

Roll Group Expands Heavy Gantry Capability in Indonesia

Roll Group Expands Heavy Gantry Capability in Indonesia

Saipem Sees Business Opportunities in Green Ammonia, Offshore Wind

Saipem Sees Business Opportunities in Green Ammonia, Offshore Wind

CMA CGM Sees Shipping Demand Holding Up After Restocking Wave

CMA CGM Sees Shipping Demand Holding Up After Restocking Wave

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Russian drones attack Ukrainian power centers overnight, triggering disruptions
Brazil judge obstructs paving of highway through heart of Amazon jungle
Jetmaking commercial issues overshadow orders at damp air program