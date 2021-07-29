RFP: Electrical Integrators Sought for Skagit Count All-Electric Ferry

Skagit County Public Works and Seattle-based vessel designer Glosten are seeking proposals from electrical integrators to provide the vessel and shore electrical systems and the automated charging plug for the all-electric ferry design to replace the M/V Guemes.

The Washington State Legislature recently passed SHB1502, providing authority for the county to select this equipment during the vessel’s contract design. The selected integrator will be required in the bid specifications for vessel construction at a shipyard and for shore side terminal modifications performed in Anacortes.

“Complete integration between the ship and shore electronics is essential for a successful construction project and reliable ferry,” said Captain Rachel Rowe, Skagit County Public Works Ferry Operations Division Manager. “Selecting a single electrical systems integrator during contract design will ensure that the county can effectively balance cost and performance for these critical systems even though equipment purchases will be split across multiple competitive bids.”

Skagit County Public Works engaged naval architecture firm Glosten in 2017 to develop an allelectric ferry design to replace the Guemes, a 40-year-old diesel-powered vessel. The new vessel will be a double-ended vehicle and passenger ferry with a three-tiered deckhouse. The design

accommodates four lanes of vehicles including highway-rated trucks and emergency vehicles.

Vendors interested in participating in this Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Guemes Island Ferry Replacement Project are encouraged to visit https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/RFP/ for more details. Proposals are due September 16, 2021, no later than 4:00 p.m.