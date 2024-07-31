Subscribe
Search

Electric Trash Skimmers Installed in Port of Long Beach

July 31, 2024

(Photo: Marathon Petroleum)
(Photo: Marathon Petroleum)

California's Port of Long Beach is working with one of its tenants to remove surface pollution from the water.

Marathon Pipe Line (MPL), part of Marathon Petroleum’s midstream segment, MPLX, recently installed two electric trash skimmers at its dock in Terminal 2, and the port agreed to pick up the trash for disposal at a reduced cost.

“The skimmers are attached to the dock. They float and go up and down with the tide, using a system similar to a swimming pool skimmer to suck in trash,” said Marathon Petroleum Advanced Emergency Preparedness Professional Court Hemerick.

The skimmers have taken MPL’s trash collection efforts at the port to new heights. In the past, employee volunteers would conduct an annual trash cleanup around the dock in Terminal 2. Teams would spend hours manually gathering debris, accumulating as much as 500 pounds of trash during each year’s effort. The skimmers are now gathering more than 500 pounds every two weeks.

Each device has a 120-volt motor that allows for continuous operation, moving more than 300 gallons of water a minute. Floating debris is retained in a bin that is six-feet wide and four-feet deep.

“By helping to make the port cleaner, we know we are eliminating potential hazards for aquatic birds in particular. This illustrates our company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and making investments that help protect biodiversity.”

“The skimmers can each hold roughly 120 to 130 pounds of trash. Currently, employee volunteers from MPL engineering, maintenance and operations, as well as our emergency preparedness group, are helping manage this effort,” Hemerick said. “It takes one to two people to scoop out the trash into bags, using nets, and then dispose of the bags in a dumpster.”

“Reducing debris in the water goes hand-in-hand with wildlife conservation,” said MPL Region Manager Tim Hayes. “By helping to make the port cleaner, we know we are eliminating potential hazards for aquatic birds in particular. This illustrates our company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and making investments that help protect biodiversity.”

Technology Ports Environmental North America Infrastructure Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Port San Luis Harbor District Eyes Offshore Wind Prize in...
(File photo: Benjamin Rogers / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Manson to Perform Maintenance Dredging in Coos Bay
(Image: The Seward Company)

Cruise Port Being Redeveloped in Seward, Alaska
© CrackerClips / Adobe Stock

Marinex Awarded Dredging Work in Savannah, Ga.

Fratelli Cosulich Orders Pair of Chemical Bunkering...
(Image: Hanseatic Energy Hub)

Construction of Germany's First Land-based LNG Terminal...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy
Fernstrum

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Lerwick Port Authority Advances New Capital Projects

Lerwick Port Authority Advances New Capital Projects

Trafigura-Entara Consortium to Buy French Refinery

Trafigura-Entara Consortium to Buy French Refinery

Kevin King Takes Over as TT Club CEO

Kevin King Takes Over as TT Club CEO

New Cranes at ICTSI’s Manila Flagship Terminal Now Fully Operational

New Cranes at ICTSI’s Manila Flagship Terminal Now Fully Operational

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Coffee shop blast eliminates 16 in Nigeria's Borno state
New tourist limits get warm welcome in Venice
Ukraine seeks to enhance ties with African nations in farming sector