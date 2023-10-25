New Electric RTG Cranes Arrive at DP World's ICTT

International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) operated by DP World at Cochin, announced the arrival of four new electric rubber tired gantry (RTG) cranes at its terminal on October 17. The cranes arrived on the vessel Pietersgracht.

This development is in line with ICTT’s commitment to fulfil its expansion and sustainability plans. The introduction of the E-RTGS at ICTT also aligns with DP World’s overall sustainability target of achieving 28% CO2 reduction by 2030.

The arrival of these four new electric RTG cranes, along with the expected arrival of two new ship-to-shore (STS) Mega Max cranes in December 2023, contribute to DP World Cochin's capacity enhancement as well as its sustainability objectives.

Praveen Thomas Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin said, “The introduction of the four new e- RTGs and the ongoing electrification of 100% of the existing fleet of RTGs will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of goods transiting through ICTT thereby giving our customers another competitive edge on the sustainability front. We have launched multiple new service lines this year and the onboarding of our new E-RTG cranes will help us achieve quicker turnarounds for the trade.”

ICTT has direct service lines to more than 12 ports on both coasts of India, in addition to serving multiple international ports. These include current direct connectivity to the Middle East, Far-east, Europe and the Mediterranean making it one of the best-connected terminals in the south and east of India with more than 50% of the cargo moving on direct/mainline services. The terminal’s transshipment volumes have witnessed steady growth and as of Sep 2023, contributes to about 17% of its total volume.