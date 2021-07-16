28891 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, July 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 16, 2021

Eimskip Names New CFO

An Eimskip vessel Credit: Finn Salomon Nielsen/MarineTraffic.com

An Eimskip vessel Credit: Finn Salomon Nielsen/MarineTraffic.com

Iceland-based shipping and logistics firm Eimskip has appointed María Björk Einarsdóttir as CFO, to take over from Egill Örn Petersen, who has decided to resign due to personal reasons. 

Egill Örn Petersen, who has been the CFO of Eimskip since the beginning of 2019, will take another position within the finance department.

María Björk Einarsdóttir has, for the last seven years, been the Managing Director of Alma íbúðafélag (previously Almenna leigufélagið) one of the largest real-estate companies in Iceland which she has led from its foundation. 

She has a B.Sc. degree in Engineering Management, majoring in finance, from Reykjavík University and she is a licensed securities broker. María Björk Einarsdóttir will join Eimskip in September and Egill Örn will remain as CFO until then.

Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, Eimskip CEO, said: "María Björk has successfully led extensive and demanding projects in her previous role and earned a good reputation as a young and performance driven manager. 

"She will broaden the experience and knowledge in Eimskip’s Executive Management Board which is positive and in line with the Company’s journey. I want to use this opportunity to thank Egill Örn especially for his valuable work as CFO and I am pleased that we will continue to benefit from his experience and expertise going forward."

