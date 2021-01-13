28822 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 13, 2021

Egypt Reopens Red Sea Ports Shut Due to Bad Weather

© evannovostro / Adobe Stock

Egypt has reopened three Red Sea commercial ports and one fishing port which were shut earlier on Wednesday because of high winds and rough seas the Red Sea Ports Authority and two sources said.

The reopened ports are Suez, Zeitiyat, Adabiya and the fishing port of al-Ataka, they added.

Two other ports, Nuweiba and Ain al-Sokhna, remained closed, the authority and sources said.


(Additional reporting by Youssry Mohamed; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Alistair Bell)

