Egypt Reopens Red Sea Ports Shut Due to Bad Weather

Egypt has reopened three Red Sea commercial ports and one fishing port which were shut earlier on Wednesday because of high winds and rough seas the Red Sea Ports Authority and two sources said.

The reopened ports are Suez, Zeitiyat, Adabiya and the fishing port of al-Ataka, they added.

Two other ports, Nuweiba and Ain al-Sokhna, remained closed, the authority and sources said.





