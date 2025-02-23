Dutra Expands Operations at Port of Richmond

California’s Port of Richmond has announced that dredging and marine construction company Dutra has expanded its operations at the port with the lease of Basin 1 at the Point Potrero Marine Terminal (PPMT).

Dutra has been a long-term tenant at the Port leasing Basin 2 as well as adjacent storage, machine shop and office area with the Port.

Dutra’s lease of Basin 1 enhances its capabilities to serve the Northern California region while leveraging the terminal's strategic location, deep-water access and proximity to key transportation networks. The expansion is expected to create new jobs, strengthen the port’s economic impact and solidify its role as a vital hub for maritime services.

“Dutra’s decision to expand at the Port of Richmond reflects our shared vision for sustainable growth and operational excellence,” said Charles Gerard, Port Director at the City of Richmond.

The Point Potrero Marine Terminal, originally developed during World War II, remains a cornerstone of the port’s infrastructure, offering a blend of historical significance and modern operational capabilities.



