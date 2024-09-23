Subscribe
Search

Dutch See Rise in Russian LNG Imports, Urge Further Sanctions

September 23, 2024

© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock
© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia at the Netherlands' main terminal in Rotterdam have risen in recent months, underlining the need for further sanctions, the Dutch government said on Monday.

Imports of Russian LNG at the GATE terminal in Europe's largest sea port have increased in the third quarter, as the average number of Russian carriers that arrived there doubled to two per month, the government said.

This increase could be an effect of new sanctions that came into effect this summer, it said, prohibiting the throughput of Russian LNG from the EU to countries outside the union - but not the import of it for EU countries themselves.

This has likely shifted trading routes to terminals with sufficient capacity for EU imports, such as the one in Rotterdam, Dutch Energy minister Sophie Hermans said in a letter to parliament.

"We want to responsibly cut Russian gas imports and this development is therefore worrying and undesirable," Hermans said. "A common European approach is crucial," she added.

Hermans said she would discuss the need for further sanctions at the next gathering of EU energy ministers on Oct. 15, with the aim of getting it on the agenda of the council of government leaders, who ultimately decide on sanctions.

Hermans said she also expected the European Commission to clarify in coming months how countries can take targeted measures themselves.


(Reuters - Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Tankers LNG Government Update Russia Europe Natural Gas Cargo Sanctions Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Gassco)

Gassco Restarts Key Gas Export Plant After Maintenance
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Oil Loadings at Russia's Western Ports on the Rise
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

LNG Carriers Line Up At Malaysia's Bintulu Complex After...
© AU USAnakul+ / Adobe Stock

Russia's Seaborne Diesel Exports Fall to One-year Low
(Photo: Freeport LNG)

Freeport LNG Plant in Texas to Return to Service
(Image: Venture Global LNG)

Plaquemines LNG Plant Nearing Test Mode Startup

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

New IMO Tier III Tug for Port of Santos

New IMO Tier III Tug for Port of Santos

Dutch See Rise in Russian LNG Imports, Urge Further Sanctions

Dutch See Rise in Russian LNG Imports, Urge Further Sanctions

Meet the CTO: David Shea, Kraken Robotics

Meet the CTO: David Shea, Kraken Robotics

RWE Gets Long-Term Lease to Set Up O&M Base for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

RWE Gets Long-Term Lease to Set Up O&M Base for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Vietnam, United States firms sign MoUs on energy, AI, information centre, Vietnam govt says
China's fuel oil imports set to slow on expected tax modifications
New US guideline would need GM, Ford to stop imports of automobiles they integrate in China, official states