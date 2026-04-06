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Tom Drumm Appointed as Executive Director & CEO by Port of Oswego Authority

April 6, 2026

© Port of Oswego
© Port of Oswego

The Port of Oswego Authority Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Tom Drumm as Executive Director and CEO. At 33, Drumm becomes the youngest individual currently leading a major port in the United States.

Drumm joins the Port following a tenure as the Central New York Regional Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for New York Attorney General Letitia James. Prior to his work with the Attorney General’s office, Drumm served three terms in the Oswego County Legislature, rising to the rank of Minority Leader. A fifth-generation Oswego native, Drumm has a background in intergovernmental relations, local coalition building, and strategic advocacy.

As CEO, Drumm will oversee the Port’s multi-modal logistics and its role in the regional supply chain. A cornerstone of his immediate agenda is positioning the Port of Oswego to serve as a primary logistics hub for the Micron project in Clay, New York. Additionally, Drumm will prioritize strengthening the Port’s relationships with state and federal agencies to secure the infrastructure investments necessary for long-term modernization and growth.

“I am honored to return to my roots to lead the Port of Oswego at such a pivotal moment in our region's history,” said Tom Drumm. “Having served at the intersection of state and federal policy and local impact, I understand how to align our maritime operations with the massive economic opportunities ahead, including the Micron project and the restart of the Novelis hotmill. My tenure working in and around government has prepared me to advocate fiercely for the infrastructure and investment our Port deserves. We are entering a new era of maritime leadership—one that is transparent, strategically connected, and prepared to compete."

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