Subscribe
Search

Drone Used to Inspect Internal Structure of Container Crane

October 12, 2023

Source: Mitsui E&S
Source: Mitsui E&S

MITSUI E&S and Liberaware have demonstrated the use of the small industrial drone "IBIS", specially designed for indoor spaces, to inspect the internal structure of a quayside container crane.

Liberaware's small drone IBIS was used to take a video of the internal structure of the crane and the recorded video was then evaluated in an office. Compared to the conventional inspection method, it was confirmed that inspection using this new technology could improve the safety of inspection workers, improve the inspection quality through video recording, and shorten the period of after-inspection-investigation needed before the repair work.

MITSUI E&S is considering providing the service in the future and is also considering linking the inspection results with the Next Generation Crane Monitoring System (CARMS) developed by MITSUI E&S to enhance the efficiency of crane maintenance and management.

Ports Infrastructure Container Cranes

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Port of Vancouver USA)

New Soda Ash Shipping Facility to be Built in Vancouver,...
© Christian / Adobe Stock

Port of Oakland Publishes Draft EIR for Proposed Turning...
(Source: Business Network for Offshore Wind, “Building a National Network of Offshore Wind Ports: A $36B Plan for Domestic Clean Energy Infrastructure”)

Big Money Needed to Develop US Offshore Wind Ports
© Mikhail / Adobe Stock

Russia Hits Ukrainian Port Facilities
(Photo: APM Terminals Mumbai)

APM Terminals Mumbai Inks Solar Power Purchase Deal
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

The Real Cost of Net Zero Ports

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Drone Used to Inspect Internal Structure of Container Crane

Drone Used to Inspect Internal Structure of Container Crane

Port of Galveston to Co-pilot Shore Power Project

Port of Galveston to Co-pilot Shore Power Project

Port of Oakland appoints its first woman Director of Engineering

Port of Oakland appoints its first woman Director of Engineering

Inland Waterways: US Making Progress on Infrastructure

Inland Waterways: US Making Progress on Infrastructure

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News