Drone Used to Inspect Internal Structure of Container Crane

MITSUI E&S and Liberaware have demonstrated the use of the small industrial drone "IBIS", specially designed for indoor spaces, to inspect the internal structure of a quayside container crane.

Liberaware's small drone IBIS was used to take a video of the internal structure of the crane and the recorded video was then evaluated in an office. Compared to the conventional inspection method, it was confirmed that inspection using this new technology could improve the safety of inspection workers, improve the inspection quality through video recording, and shorten the period of after-inspection-investigation needed before the repair work.

MITSUI E&S is considering providing the service in the future and is also considering linking the inspection results with the Next Generation Crane Monitoring System (CARMS) developed by MITSUI E&S to enhance the efficiency of crane maintenance and management.