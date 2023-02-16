Subscribe
Search

New Dredge Delivered to Aid Al Hamriyah Port Expansion

February 16, 2023

(Photo: Damen)
(Photo: Damen)

UAE-based contractor MAR Marine & Building Contractor has taken delivery of a new cutter suction dredger (CSD) that it will utilize at the Al Hamriyah Port expansion project.

Built by Damen Shipyards Group, the CSD500 has been named MAR 22. “We are happy to welcome the MAR 22 to our marine equipment fleet,” said Paul Abou Rjaili, Operations Manager at MAR Marine. “We are further reinforcing our dredging equipment and capabilities, and this customized dredge exactly matches our requirements for the upcoming Al Hamriyah port expansion project.”

The standard dredger has been fitted out with additions boosting its dredging efficiency such as anchor booms, a spud carriage system, as well as the possibility to both enlarge and decrease the cutter depth. Moreover, practical additions include an accommodation unit located underneath the operating cabin, plus a navigation and communication package.

After assembly afloat alongside quay the CSD500 is ready to start its maiden dredging job at the Al Hamriyah Port expansion project, where it will remove 650,000 m3 of soil. With plenty of other marine works planned in the region for the coming years, this is just the start of things to come.

“This dredger demonstrates clearly the benefits of Damen’s standardized shipbuilding philosophy,” said Pascal Slingerland, Damen Shipyards Sales Director. “Although built in series, which offers rapid access to proven technology, the dredger has been customized significantly in order to meet the requirements of MAR Marine & Building Contractor L.L.C’s requirements.”

Dredging Middle East Coastal/Inland Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

The Gothenburg Port Authority's inspection vessel Hamnen (Photo: Gothenburg Port Authority)

Port of Gothenburg Inspection Vessel Set for All-electric...
© Henk Vrieselaar / Adobe Stock

OCIMF Updates Safety Guide for Tank Barges and Terminals
Copyright panimoni/AdobeStock

USDOT Pumps $660M More Into Port Infrastructure
© Layal / Adobe Stock

Lebanese Blast Investigator Charges Former PM, Top Public...
© Ian Dyball / Adobe Stock

Onshore Funding for US Offshore Wind
The US$1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port is commissioned in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo: Nigerian Ports Authority)

Nigeria’s New Lekki Port Doubles Cargo Capacity


Trending Logistics News

© Tierney / Adobe Stock

Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation
Ports
© dbvirago / Adobe Stock

PortMiami to Get World’s Largest Shore Power System
Ports

Interview

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation

Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation

Logistics News

Australian Coal Cargo Leaves China Amid Customs Uncertainty

Australian Coal Cargo Leaves China Amid Customs Uncertainty

Guyana's Shore Base Project Could Cut Shipping Costs by About 12%

Guyana's Shore Base Project Could Cut Shipping Costs by About 12%

New Dredge Delivered to Aid Al Hamriyah Port Expansion

New Dredge Delivered to Aid Al Hamriyah Port Expansion

PortMiami to Get World’s Largest Shore Power System

PortMiami to Get World’s Largest Shore Power System

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News