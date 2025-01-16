Subscribe
Search

Dozens of Migrants Feared Drowned, NGO says

January 16, 2025

As many as 50 migrants attempting to reach Spain by boat from West Africa may have drowned, migrant rights group Walking Borders said on Thursday.

Moroccan authorities on Wednesday rescued 36 people from a boat that had departed from Mauritania on Jan. 2, the group based in Madrid and Navarra said, and had carried 86 migrants, including 66 Pakistanis.

A record 10,457 migrants, or 30 people a day, died trying to reach Spain in 2024, most while attempting to cross the Atlantic route from West African countries such as Mauritania and Senegal to the Canary islands, according to Walking Borders.

The rights group said it had alerted authorities from all countries involved six days ago about the missing boat.

Alarm Phone, an NGO that provides an emergency phone line for migrants lost at sea, said it had alerted Spain's maritime rescue service on Jan. 12.

The service said it did not have any information about the boat.

Citing the Walking Borders' post on social media platform X, the Canary Islands' regional leader Fernando Clavijo expressed his sorrow for the victims and urged Spain and Europe to act to prevent further tragedies.

"The Atlantic cannot continue to be the graveyard of Africa," Clavijo said on X. "They cannot continue to turn their backs on this humanitarian drama."

Walking Borders CEO Helena Maleno said on X that 44 of those who drowned were from Pakistan.

"They spent 13 days of anguish on the crossing without anyone coming to rescue them," she said.

Ports Government Update Coastal/Inland Maritime Casualty

Related Logistics News

Panama Canal Slots Going Unfilled

Box Shipping Rates may fall as US Port Strikes Averted

Amid Falling Suez Canal Revenue, Egypt to get $1.2 bln IMF...
Ted Sensenbrenner, BoatUS Foundation Director of Boating Safety (c) BoatUS

BoatUS' Sensenbrenner Appointed to NBSAC
(c) cactus image

Ship Brokers: EU's clean fuel rules 'Inflationary'

USCG's MERPAC announces Advisory Committee Meeting

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

AI empowers shipowners with safety management challenges

AI empowers shipowners with safety management challenges

Persistent Tracking: Vital to Safeguard Shipping in Dark Seas

Persistent Tracking: Vital to Safeguard Shipping in Dark Seas

AWS Foundation Accepting Applications for 2025 Welding Scholarships

AWS Foundation Accepting Applications for 2025 Welding Scholarships

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd: No immediate return to Red Sea

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Airlines consisting of Lufthansa very carefully plan to resume some Middle East flights
Ivory Coast cocoa exporters cut purchases as port rates rise, sources state
Suzuki Motor president says India to be global production hub for EVs