ACE’s LA District Seeks A-E Services

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District – which encompasses AZ, CA, NV, and UT – is requesting information from firms capable of providing architectural and engineering (A-E) services. This is a preliminary “sources sought” notice, or market survey, to help the Corps develop a formal solicitation which should be ready “in the near future.” Go to SAM.gov and use ID W912PL22S0002 to search. Responses are due March 28.

As envisioned, this work would cover the full spectrum of design disciplines on all or portions of Civil Works projects (primary), feasibility studies (secondary), emergency operations support (secondary), and vertical engineering and construction phase services (secondary). Work would include 1) civil construction projects including support to the Border Patrol, Veterans Administration, and various military installations, 2) coastal and port facilities, 3) dam and levee safety, 4) feasibility studies, 5) support to emergency operations such as evaluation of levee systems during flood events, and 6) inland flood control projects. Contractors need to show capacity to perform offshore vibracore drilling and sampling, geophysical testing and interpretation, and geotechnical sampling and testing for large dams in highly active seismic environments.

Interested companies need to submit an expression of interest. The Corps’ request for information is specific and extensive, demanding a close review. Firms must present a Statement of Capability, listing specific work/project history. This work should reference –

The design of civil works;

Studies and investigations pertaining to risk assessments, material testing and constructability;

Military work; and,

Professional expertise among staff.

Respondents are required to tell whether a firm is a large business, small business, 8(a) program participant, HUBZone small business, small disadvantaged business, woman-owned small business, veteran-owned small business, or service disabled veteran owned small business. Firms will be selected for negotiation based on demonstrated competence and qualifications for all the required work.

Send documents, as a PDF format, to: Carlos.F.Antonio@usace.army.mil and Suntok.McGuinness@usace.army.mil.