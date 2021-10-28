Digitalization: Port of Lobito, Angola Targeted for Digital Ship Clearance System Project

IMO-Singapore project to implement digital ship clearance system in the Port of Lobito, Angola, aims to support more ports in future

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Singapore have selected the Port of Lobito (Angola) for a pilot project to establish a digitalized system for electronic exchange of information in ports for ship clearance.

“Increased digitalization supports greater efficiency which benefits the ship, the port and wider supply chain,” said Julian Abril, Head of IMO’s Facilitation Section. “We want to support countries that may be having difficulties in implementing the FAL Convention requirements for electronic data exchange, by supporting a pilot project which will show the way and result in know-how which can then be shared with others.”

The Single Window for Facilitation of Trade (SWiFT) Project will develop a one-stop system that enables the electronic submission of information required by various Government agencies when ships call at the pilot port. This concept is known as the Maritime Single Window (MSW), which allows required data elements to be electronically submitted only once, through a single portal, to regulatory agencies and other parties in a fast, reliable, efficient and COVID-secure way.

The SWiFT Project was launched in March 2021 with a call for expressions of interest to participate. Following an overwhelming response from applicants, the Project will commence its pilot phase in the Port of Lobito on November 15, 2021.

“Having implemented our national MSW digitalPORT@SG successfully, Singapore stands ready to share its expertise and partner IMO Member States such as Angola on their digitalization journey towards the future of shipping,” said Tan Suan Jow, Dean of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) Academy. “On top of supporting Angola, the pilot will serve as a model for IMO to match donors with Member States for such future partnerships.”