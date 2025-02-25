deugro Delivers Four Liebherr Cranes to Oceania

deugro Germany delivered three mobile harbor cranes and one portal crane from Rostock, Germany, to Brisbane and Port Kembla in Australia, as well as Timaru and Port Nelson in New Zealand.

The cranes, with volumes of up to 70.15 x 28.05 x 45.30 meters and weights of more than 600 metric tons, resulted in an overall volume of 238,160.610 cubic meters and a total weight of more than 2,000 metric tons. To safely ship the oversized and heavy lift components, deugro’s Chartering team selected and secured the UHL Fable, a new F900 Eco-Lifter class vessel built in 2024, which has a main engine certified to IMO Tier III standards that performed its second ocean voyage with this transport.

“Most challenging was the complexity of the loading and lashing arrangements encompassing different crane types—two LHM 550s, an LPS 550, and an LHM 600—with varying volumes and shapes on the one hand and limited deck space for maneuvering and load securing on the other hand,” said Christine Steenken, Head of Projects at deugro Germany.

To safely and efficiently load, stow and secure all cranes onto the same vessel, deugro involved dteq Transport Engineering Solutions (dteq). Their engineers reviewed the carrier’s technical documentation, such as the method statement, including lifting/rigging plans, stowage plans, and seafastening calculations, before execution and were responsible for the stowage and lashing surveys. Two marine transport engineers were on site, and they supervised each step of the operations. In contrast, a further master mariner and transport engineer in the back office took care of the reviews and any clarifications between the carrier and the manufacturer.