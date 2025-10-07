Subscribe
Search

Determining Trump's China-Linked Port Fees is Shipowners’ Responsibility

October 7, 2025

© Lichtwolke99 / Adobe Stock
© Lichtwolke99 / Adobe Stock

The U.S. is one week away from imposing port fees on certain vessels with links to China, a move expected to cost the top 10 carriers $3.2 billion next year as President Donald Trump seeks to address China's growing dominance on the high seas.

"While some observers believe the October 14 deadline may be extended — or even scrapped — as part of broader negotiations, the uncertainty has already unsettled carriers, adding another layer of geopolitical risk to fleet deployment strategies," S&P said in a report this week.

Trump's administration said fees imposed on ships built, owned or operated by Chinese entities will help pay to revive U.S. shipbuilding. A law to direct that long-term funding is making its way through the U.S. Congress with strong bipartisan support.

In an update late last week, the U.S. Trade Representative put ship owners on notice that they, not the agency, are responsible for establishing if the fees apply.

"The burden for determining if a vessel owes the fee is on the operator, NOT CBP," USTR said.

It also said fees must be paid through the Department of the Treasury's Pay.gov website, not at the port of entry.

Vessels owned or operated by a Chinese entity will face a flat fee of $80 per net tonnage per voyage to the U.S. Non-Chinese operators of Chinese-built ships will be charged the higher amount of either $23 per net tonnage or $154 per 20-foot equivalent unit capacity. Both fees are imposed on a ship no more than five times a year, maritime technology and data provider Alphaliner said.

Following intense industry push back, USTR significantly eased fees from initial proposals, exempted many U.S.-based operators and extended the timeline for fees on liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

On the other hand, it expanded fees to include any non-U.S. built roll-on/roll-off auto carriers - with exceptions for U.S.-flagged ships.

Alphaliner estimated that Chinese carrier COSCO, including its OOCL fleet, is most exposed to the fees.

COSCO's fees could be as much as $1.53 billion next year - nearly half of the $3.2 billion projected for the top 10 cargo carriers, it said.

Many other carriers, including France's CMA CGM, said they re-deployed Chinese-built ships to avoid the fees.

Meanwhile, Beijing has responded. Premier Li Qiang signed a decree pledging countermeasures against any discriminatory measures on Chinese ships or crews.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are slated to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit scheduled for late October through November 1 in South Korea.

Last year, U.S. shipyards built fewer than 10 commercial ships. China shipyards, many of which build both commercial and military vessels, turned out well over 1,000.


(Reuters - Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by David Gregorio)

Ports Government Update Regulation Trump

Related Logistics News

© Lake Carriers

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in September
Image courtesy IMO

Training Seafarers on Alt Fuels Focus of IMO
(Credit: Supplied by PhilaPort)

PhilaPort Buys Coveted Mustin Yard in Expansion Push
(Credit: Global)

Global Energy Group Rebrands as it Charts Next Growth...
(Credit: Ulsan Port Authority)

Ulsan Port Completes Its First Green Methanol STS...
© JUN LI - stock.adobe.com

Chinese Oil Port to Set Measures to Ban Shadow Fleet

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Determining Trump's China-Linked Port Fees is Shipowners’ Responsibility

Determining Trump's China-Linked Port Fees is Shipowners’ Responsibility

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in September

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in September

Crew Connectivity Evolves from Luxury to Lifeline

Crew Connectivity Evolves from Luxury to Lifeline

Canadian Trade Deficit Widens in August to Second Highest

Canadian Trade Deficit Widens in August to Second Highest

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Wizz Air claims that a ban on engine disruptions by 2027 is not an 'absolute' guarantee
IKEA purchases US logistics tech company Locus to boost online growth
The price of crude oil has increased despite the costlier shipment to India