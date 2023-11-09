Subscribe
DEME Secures Several Dredging Contracts in Asia

November 9, 2023

(Photo: DEME)
(Photo: DEME)

DEME announced it has won several capital and maintenance dredging contracts in India, the Maldives and Malaysia, worth €150 million-300 million combined.

At Kakinada port in India, where DEME has frequently been performing dredging works, the newly awarded scope includes deepening of the existing berths, turning circle and the inner- and access channel to a depth of 18 m at the deepest point. Works will kick off in Q1 2024 with hopper dredgers and run until the second half of 2024.

On behalf of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, the leading container handling port in India, DEME will execute maintenance dredging works at the main harbour access channel and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. This will be carried out by DEME’s hopper dredgers and a water injection dredger in 2023-2024.

Meanwhile in Goa, DEME has already successfully carried out the first campaign of maintenance dredging at Mormugao Port under a multi-year award until 2026.

DEME is also returning to the Maldives and Malaysia. In the Maldives dredging works will be carried out for two resorts located at the Ranfaru Reef and the Vaavedhdhifaru Lagoon. Works will start in Q4 2023 and will continue during the first half of 2024. In Samalaju Port in Malaysia, DEME will execute maintenance dredging works in the access channel.

