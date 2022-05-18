28967 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 18, 2022

Deal Struck to Install Carbon Capture Solution on Tanker Pair

Photo courtesy Eastern Pacific Shipping

Photo courtesy Eastern Pacific Shipping

Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) signed a definitive agreement with Rotterdam-based Value Maritime (VM) to install carbon capture and filtering systems on MR tankers M/T Pacific Cobalt and M/T Pacific Gold, with an option to equip three more vessels. The installation of the first system is scheduled to be completed within 2022 with engineering and planning underway.

The 2020-built, 49,700 DWT sister vessels, will be fitted with VM’s Filtree System – a prefabricated gas cleaning system that is designed to filter sulfur and 99% of particulate matter. The system will include a Carbon Capture Module charging a CO2 battery onboard. The charged CO2 battery will be discharged in port and subsequently used by CO2 customers, such as greenhouses, or injected into carbon sequestration networks. The discharged battery will be returned to the vessel for CO2 recharging. This ‘plug and play’ approach allows vessels to capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions today, with the potential of exceeding 90% in the future.

In addition to its carbon capture capabilities, the Filtree System also removes oil residue and particulate matter from the wash water, ensuring its PH value is neutralised and contributes to reducing the acidification of seawater.

Installation onboard M/T Pacific Cobalt is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, while the installation onboard M/T Pacific Gold is scheduled to be completed by the end of Q1 2023.

In addition to the retrofits, EPS and VM are exploring future collaboration opportunities, such as deploying the Filtree System onboard EPS newbuilds, including a new generation of containerships.


Photo courtesy Eastern Pacific Shipping

Related News

(Photo: Associated British Ports)

AIDA Cruise Ships Set to 'Plug In' at Port of Southampton

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 Credit: Phuong

Royal Caribbean Flags Slow Summer Demand in Europe as Ukraine Crisis Weighs

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

 While ocean-based carbon dioxide removal can take a multitude of forms, there are at least six prominent methods (represented here) considered in the recently released NASEM report. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, illustration by Natalie Renier

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) ... To Clear the Air, Look Beneath the Waves

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command

Toolpusher

● Columbia, Louisiana, USA

ETO

● V.Ships Crew ● UAE

2nd Electro-Technical Officer

● V.Ships Crew ● London, Uk
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int