DataMondial Launches AI-Driven Service for Processing Ocean Freight Rates

DataMondial, a player in the world of data and document processing, announced the launch of its latest service: an AI-powered robotization system for processing ocean freight rates. This new service is designed to help logistics providers manage their ocean freight rates and prepare proposals faster, more efficiently, and with greater accuracy.

With the introduction of this AI-driven service, DataMondial is taking a significant step in expanding its services and supporting the digital transformation of the logistics industry. The new method transforms what is currently a time-consuming process—handling rate sheets from shipping lines—into an efficient, digital, and error-free workflow. Manual entry is reduced to an absolute minimum.

"Freight forwarders and other logistics professionals who work daily with complex rate sheets from various carriers know the frustration—long processing times due to manual handling and the risk of errors," said Burt Propsma, founder and owner of DataMondial. "We’ve developed an AI-powered solution to improve this, allowing logistics companies to spend more time serving their customers."

Any data that cannot be processed by the AI system is handled by DataMondial’s dedicated ocean freight rates team, enabling the company to offer a 100% processing guarantee to its customers.

This new technology offers a range of benefits for logistics providers, including:

Faster processing times

Increased accuracy

Scalability

This launch marks a turning point in the speed and the way logistics companies can create and send quotes, added Propsma.