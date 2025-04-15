Subscribe
Search

DataMondial Launches AI-Driven Service for Processing Ocean Freight Rates

April 15, 2025

DataMondial Founder & Owner, Burt Propsma. Credit: DataMondial
DataMondial Founder & Owner, Burt Propsma. Credit: DataMondial

DataMondial, a player in the world of data and document processing, announced the launch of its latest service: an AI-powered robotization system for processing ocean freight rates. This new service is designed to help logistics providers manage their ocean freight rates and prepare proposals faster, more efficiently, and with greater accuracy.

With the introduction of this AI-driven service, DataMondial is taking a significant step in expanding its services and supporting the digital transformation of the logistics industry. The new method transforms what is currently a time-consuming process—handling rate sheets from shipping lines—into an efficient, digital, and error-free workflow. Manual entry is reduced to an absolute minimum.

"Freight forwarders and other logistics professionals who work daily with complex rate sheets from various carriers know the frustration—long processing times due to manual handling and the risk of errors," said Burt Propsma, founder and owner of DataMondial. "We’ve developed an AI-powered solution to improve this, allowing logistics companies to spend more time serving their customers."

Any data that cannot be processed by the AI system is handled by DataMondial’s dedicated ocean freight rates team, enabling the company to offer a 100% processing guarantee to its customers.

This new technology offers a range of benefits for logistics providers, including:

  • Faster processing times
  • Increased accuracy
  • Scalability

This launch marks a turning point in the speed and the way logistics companies can create and send quotes, added Propsma.

Technology Marine Equipment Cargo Artificial Intelligence Freight rates

Related Logistics News

Illustration (Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Israeli Firm Gets Final Permit for US Wave Energy Demo
Saguenay Port Authority in Quebec has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6B Mobile Harbor Crane. Credit: Konecranes

Saguenay Port Authority Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor...
Courtesy BIMCO

Weak Demand Drives China Coal Imports Down 15%
Marine fuel sales in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah fell in February to their lowest since data started being published in 2021. Credit: Adobe Stock/Yellow Boat

Fujairah: Bunker Fuel Sales Drop to their Lowest Since '21
The Caravel Group acquires the International Maritime Institute to foster the next generation of global maritime professionals. Credit: The Caravel Group

The Caravel Group acquires India's International Maritime...
A Methanol carrier. Copyright Mariusz/AdobeStock

Singapore Sets New Standard for Methanol Bunkering

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

NTSB Calls for Better Preparedness of Land-Based Firefighters

NTSB Calls for Better Preparedness of Land-Based Firefighters

US Wants Other Nations to Block Potential China Tariff Work-Around

US Wants Other Nations to Block Potential China Tariff Work-Around

Port of Oakland Appoints New Director of Utilities

Port of Oakland Appoints New Director of Utilities

DataMondial Launches AI-Driven Service for Processing Ocean Freight Rates

DataMondial Launches AI-Driven Service for Processing Ocean Freight Rates

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

In mid-2027, a new north-south German electricity line is expected.
Exxon consortium begins installation of floating oil facilities in Guyana
OMV reports that the petrochemical plant in Schwechat near Vienna has broken down