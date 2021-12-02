Danelec Marine Opens new Distribution Center in Houston

Danelec Marine, a Danish Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) manufacturer and maritime Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure provider has strengthened its global distribution network with the opening of a new Distribution Center in Houston, Texas.

The facility has been established as part of Danelec’s strategy to optimize its global infrastructure, work closer to customers and reduce environmental impact, especially in the context of UN Sustainable Development Goal 13 – Climate Action.

The new Distribution Center stocks complete VDR and S-VDR systems, conversion kits, VDR-related optional equipment, as well as Vessel Remote Servers and all other components necessary for DanelecConnect Maritime IoT Infrastructure installations.

Houston was chosen for its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and its ability to improve delivery lead-times for customers in North America and beyond. The facility is managed by long-term partner, GEODIS, which has been responsible for Danelec’s Distribution Center in Denmark for more than six years.

Danelec’s new Distribution Center is operational now, with orders already being shipped from Houston to customers throughout the Americas.