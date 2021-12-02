28933 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 2, 2021

Danelec Marine Opens new Distribution Center in Houston

Danelec Marine, a Danish Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) manufacturer and maritime Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure provider has strengthened its global distribution network with the opening of a new Distribution Center in Houston, Texas.

The facility has been established as part of Danelec’s strategy to optimize its global infrastructure, work closer to customers and reduce environmental impact, especially in the context of UN Sustainable Development Goal 13 – Climate Action.

The new Distribution Center stocks complete VDR and S-VDR systems, conversion kits, VDR-related optional equipment, as well as Vessel Remote Servers and all other components necessary for DanelecConnect Maritime IoT Infrastructure installations.

Houston was chosen for its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and its ability to improve delivery lead-times for customers in North America and beyond. The facility is managed by long-term partner, GEODIS, which has been responsible for Danelec’s Distribution Center in Denmark for more than six years.

Danelec’s new Distribution Center is operational now, with orders already being shipped from Houston to customers throughout the Americas.

Related News

The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

 © Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Walmart CEO Says Supply Chain Bottlenecks Easing

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

 © Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Chinese Data Law Adds to Global Shipping Disruption

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Cargo Engineer - LNG

● United Kingdom

Electrical Technician

● Ukraine

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Crew Coordinator

● ASM Maritime

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int