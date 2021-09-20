28905 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, September 20, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 20, 2021

Crowley Names Messina VP Mergers & Acquisitions

Massimo Messina (Photo: Crowley)

Massimo Messina (Photo: Crowley)

Crowley Maritime Corporation announced it has appointed Massimo Messina as vice president, mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Messina will lead Crowley’s corporate expansion goals by identifying and assessing potential M&A candidates and execute transactions that align with the global enterprise’s future growth projection and endeavors across all business units.

“Massimo has the vision and experience needed to source and obtain target opportunities to integrate into our business model and help keep Crowley on the cutting edge as a leader of our industry,” said Jim Pennella, senior vice president, corporate services. “I look forward to working with him to identify opportunities that will continue to push our services to meet the expansive needs of our partners and customers.”

Messina brings to Crowley more than 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory and investment banking, advising publicly traded and privately held corporate clients on the valuation and structuring of complex merger and acquisition transactions. Throughout his career, he has helped to build investment banking practices for firms like PwC, Grant Thornton and Duff & Phelps. He has broad transactional experience with firms such as Credit Suisse First Boston and Houlihan Lokey.

Most recently, Messina served as president at BG Strategic Advisors, LLC, the leading M&A advisory firm focused on the logistics and supply chain industry in West Palm Beach, Fla. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Connecticut College.

