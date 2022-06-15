Cranes Upgraded at SSA Manzanillo International Terminal in Panama

All 21 ship-to-shore cranes at Panama’s Manzanillo International Terminal will be equipped with ABB Crane OCR technology, including container feature recognition capabilities. Building on the long-term relationship between ABB and SSA Marine, the contract follows the successful implementation of ABB Crane OCR at five SSA terminals in the US.

ABB Crane OCR automates the process of recording information of containers loaded and discharged by ship-to-shore cranes, significantly improving data quality. The availability of centralized data benefits planning at the berth and throughout the terminal handling process. The container feature recognition capabilities leverage the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to continuously enhance already high read rates.

ABB’s Crane OCR solution for MIT Panama includes OCR hardware and software for container number identification, a multi-purpose camera system which detects door direction, bolt seals, and hazardous material labels, a damage inspection imaging system as well as terminal tractor numbers identification (MatchMaker). In addition, ABB’s XClerk Exception Management System will be implemented allowing any exceptions to be reviewed and resolved efficiently from a remote location.

“We have been relying on ABB technologies and expertise for more than two decades and are happy to continue our mutually beneficial relationship with this OCR implementation,” said Manuel Pinzon, General Manager, MIT Panama. “We expect the solution to deliver significant benefits, enabling a safer work environment for our employees, while also increasing operational efficiencies.”

“We are delighted to add OCR to the range of ABB crane equipment at MIT,” said Richard Micheli, Product Line Manager OCR, ABB Marine & Ports. “By adding easy to install and maintain ABB Crane OCR, MIT Panama will improve data quality and enhance container handling productivity to meet the demands of growing container traffic and vessel capacity. Greater efficiency is also one of the keys of safer, greener port operations.”

ABB’s collaboration with MIT Panama on crane automation extends back to 1999 with STS cranes and automatic cantilever stacking cranes, including pioneering remote operations of STS cranes in 2010.