New Cranes at ICTSI’s Manila Flagship Terminal Now Fully Operational

July 31, 2024

Source: ICTSI

Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) has completed the commissioning of its three new quay cranes.

“The acquisition of these new quay cranes represents a significant step forward to MICT’s expansion and modernization. Their addition enables us to handle cargo loads more efficiently, leading to faster vessel turnaround times and better operations overall,” said Christian Lozano, MICT chief operating officer.

MICT has the largest quay crane fleet in the Philippines with 18 units.

Aside from acquiring new equipment, MICT has commenced Phase 2 of its Berth 8 expansion. The project includes the construction of a 300-meter wharf and a 10-hectare container yard. On completion, the expansion will increase MICT’s capacity by 200,000 TEUs to 3.5 million TEUs.

Berth 8 will be equipped with three quay cranes for the efficient handling of foreign ultra-large container vessels with capacities of up to 18,000 TEUs. The new cranes are scheduled to arrive in 2027.

