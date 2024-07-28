Construction Underway for Maritime Innovation Center in Seattle

Fishermen’s Terminal in Seattle recently celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Maritime Innovation Center.

Central to this endeavor is the adaptive reuse of the historic Ship Supply Building, now elevated and relocated to make way for new foundation pilings. This initiative underscores the Port of Seattle’s commitment to sustainable development practices and historic preservation.

Following meticulous preparation, including lifting, jacking, and cribbing, the Ship Supply Building will temporarily reside in a nearby parking lot for the next six months. This process ensures that upon reinstallation of its new deep pile foundation, the building will stand secure despite the challenges posed by its century-old infrastructure.

This project, supported by a $32.6 million investment from the Port of Seattle, aims to achieve Living Building Challenge certification, positioning the Maritime Innovation Center as a beacon of environmental stewardship and innovation leadership in North America.

Designed by the esteemed architecture firm Miller Hull, this reuse project has garnered accolades, including an Honorable Mention at AIA Seattle’s Honor Awards and Silver in the North America Region at the International Holcim Awards.

Scheduled for completion in 2026, the Center will serve as a dynamic hub for maritime innovation and ocean-based climate solutions, hosting Maritime Blue’s programs working to support early-stage innovation, collaborative demonstration projects, new markets, and equity-based workforce programming.

"The Maritime Innovation Center symbolizes our region’s dedication to investing in sustainable maritime solutions," remarked Joshua Berger, CEO of Maritime Blue. "Seattle is poised to lead in maritime innovation, attracting global blue tech initiatives while boosting economic growth and environmental stewardship. The Center will drive advancements benefiting our oceans and local communities.

"This building is a physical representation of our Port’s commitment to developing maritime workforce and bolstering the blue economy," added Berger. "As a cornerstone tenant of the Center, we will be able to expand our offerings and support more organizations than ever before, nurturing innovation and supporting diverse entrepreneurship. Maritime Blue looks forward to calling the Maritime Innovation Center our new home while offering it as a resource to our industry and community"

Situated at Fishermen’s Terminal, a historic hub for commercial fishing fleets, the Maritime Innovation Center’s integration of sustainability features and community-focused design is expected to enhance access and appreciation of Seattle's working waterfront.



