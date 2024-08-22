Subscribe
AG&P Consortium Wins Contract for Jordan LNG Terminal

August 22, 2024

© Dario Bajurin / Adobe Stock
Singapore-based Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific (AG&P), as part of a consortium, has been awarded a contract to build an onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Jordan, according to a company statement.

The Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah onshore terminal will be built at the Port of Aqaba, and will have a regassification capacity of 720 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

The terminal will be completed, commissioned, and delivered within 22 months, the AG&P statement sent on Wednesday night said, with the commissioning taking place by Q2 2026.

"Jordan relies heavily on natural gas for its power and industrial needs but faces challenges with supply reliability. The new LNG terminal will provide Jordan with the flexibility to access LNG from various global suppliers, ensuring a stable and secure energy source," the company said.

The consortium comprises of AG&P, its subsidiary called GAS Entec, and Jordan-based construction company Issa Haddadin. The contract was awarded to the consortium by the state-owned infrastructure company Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC).

AG&P has an import terminal in the Philippines, and earlier this year bought a 49% stake in Vietnam's Cai Mep LNG terminal. In March, it also won a 20-year contract to develop, own, and operate LNG import terminals and other gas infrastructure in east Indonesia.


(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Infrastructure

