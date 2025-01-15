Subscribe
Search

DNV Class Notations for Safer Autonomous Shipping

January 15, 2025

Geir Dugstad, Technical Director, Classification at DNV Martime says “Autonomous shipping, in all its formats, is a key part of the future development of shipping” (c) DNV
Geir Dugstad, Technical Director, Classification at DNV Martime says “Autonomous shipping, in all its formats, is a key part of the future development of shipping” (c) DNV

DNV has launched a new family of class notations, Autonomous and Remotely Operated Ships (AROS), providing a framework for how autoremote vessels can achieve equivalent or higher safety compared to conventional vessels.

Autonomous shipping, ranging from remote control operation to fully unmanned vessels, marks a major advancement in the maritime industry. These solutions can deliver a wide range of benefits including improved safety, optimised logistics chains, improved cargo capacity due to reductions in crew, increased fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and reduced operational and maintenance costs.

While these advancements hold great promise, regulatory frameworks are still being developed. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is developing a code for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), expected to be voluntary from 2025. However, this will not be mandatory until 2032, driving the need for a developmental framework for related technologies. DNV’s AROS notations provide the industry with the necessary structure for the future development of autonomous shipping technologies, in close cooperation with the flag and coastal states which hold ultimate approval responsibility.

“Autonomous shipping, in all its formats, is a key part of the future development of shipping,” says Geir Dugstad, Technical Director, Classification at DNV Maritime. “With the AROS notations, we will see novel autonomous and remotely controlled pilot projects achieving at least the same safety levels as conventional vessels. When the technology from these pilots becomes available for seafarers, features such as collision and grounding avoidance, vessel lookup support, and remote machinery support can help improve safety and reliability.”

The AROS family of class notations covers four specific functions for autonomous ships – navigation, engineering, operational, and safety – and will also be distinguished by category (remote control, decision support, supervised autonomy, full autonomy) and location of ship control (onboard, off-ship, or hybrid). These definitions are in line with the current plans for IMO’s upcoming MASS code.  

The notations incorporate and build on DNV guideline (DNV-CG-0264) for autonomous vessels, combining the guideline’s broad risk assessment processes for the qualification of autonomous and remotely operated marine technologies with a set of functional requirements. This approach is deliberately flexible in nature, creating the space for future innovation, while also drawing on DNV’s experience with industry partners in project development within the autonomous shipping space over the past decade.

Dugstad added: “This is still early days for autonomous and remotely operated ships. Advances in research, technology, and legislation, as well as experience from projects, is expected to lead to significant developments in autonomous shipping technology in the future. DNV’s guidelines and AROS class notations were designed to remain in step with these developments and will mature as autonomous technologies evolve.”

The notation was launched in December and has been available since 1 January 2025. For more information on the new notations visit www.dnv.com/rules-standards/

New Technology Autonomous Vessels

Related Logistics News

Frank Feurtado (c) TDI Brooks

Feurtado named Manager – Marine Systems at TDI Brooks...
(c) Ostseestaal/Ampereship

Ostseestaal/Ampereship will build all-electric ferry
(Credit: DP World)

DP World Shoots Over 100 Million TEU Capacity Mark
A high-angle view of Fushan, Qingdao, with the coastline and seaside buildings in the distance. Taken in Qingdao, Shandong, China. By Xiaohan Zhou

Shandong Port Group Bans 'US-designated' Vessels
Image courtesy Crowley

Crowley Makes Harbor Services Acquisition
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Colonial Pipeline's gasoline line likely shut until Friday

Colonial Pipeline's gasoline line likely shut until Friday

Amogy Raises $56 Million for Ammonia Power Solutions

Amogy Raises $56 Million for Ammonia Power Solutions

Baltic Index dragged lower across all sectors

Baltic Index dragged lower across all sectors

AAPA Announces Policy Agenda for America’s Ports

AAPA Announces Policy Agenda for America’s Ports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Russian oil items caught at sea by US sanctions, LSEG data programs
Asia's yawning renewables lead might only grow from here: Maguire
China's State Grid outlays tape $88.7 bln investment for 2025