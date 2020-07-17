28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 17, 2020

Chinese Ports Hit Capacity as Virus Tests Slow Clearing

© chungking / Adobe Stock

© chungking / Adobe Stock

Testing of imported foods for the new coronavirus is pushing capacity at some major Chinese ports to their limit, major shippers told customers this week, warning of additional fees and possible diversions to other ports.

China stepped up inspections of imported food last month after an outbreak of the coronavirus among people working at and visiting a major food market in Beijing.

"Import container pick-up activities have been severely impacted and as a result reefer plugs are highly utilized especially at the port of Yantian and Ningbo," said German shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd in a customer notice on Friday.

Reefers, or chilled containers used for meat and fresh produce, must be plugged in for the contents to be kept cool or frozen.

Though it has only found the virus in a handful of samples out of more than 200,000 tested so far, China continues to inspect cargoes and carry out tests on a large portion of arrivals.

Hapag-Lloyd warned that containers could be discharged at an alternative port and that cargo owners would be liable for additional costs.

Top container shipper Maersk also told customers on Wednesday that it has been diverting cargo from Yantian port in southern city Shenzhen because of limited reefer plugs.

The port is one of China's top ports for frozen meat.

"The terminal yard density for reefer units at Yantian has reached critical levels," it said in the letter seen by Reuters urging customers to book to nearby ports Nansha or Chiwan instead.

Any cargoes arriving in Yantian would face a congestion surcharge of $1,000 per container, it said.


(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Muyu Xu;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Related News

Pic: Hyundai Merchant Marine

HMM Joins “Getting to Zero Coalition”

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 © dbvirago / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Says Missing Beirut Staff Member Died

 Image: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Launches Priority Cargo Service

 © Colin & Linda McKie / Adobe Stock

New Zealand to Allow Some Ships, Cruises Still Banned

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int