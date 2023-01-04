China Shipowners’ Association Joins ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) welcomed the China Shipowners’ Association (CSA) as a Full Member from January 1, 2023. The CSA will join the ICS Board, which oversees the policy positions ICS presents on behalf of shipowners’ worldwide with the shipping industry’s global regulators, including the UN International Maritime Organization and the International Labor Organization. Established in 1993, the China Shipowner’s Association (CSA) is a voluntary trade organisation whose members are owners, operators and managers of merchant ships registered in the People’s Republic of China.

“As a hub for global shipping China plays a major role in maritime transport, including an influential role on the international stage," said Emanuele Grimaldi, Chair, ICS. "This membership will strengthen our ability to work together, united as an industry, to tackle the most pressing issues facing shipping such as decarbonization."

"China Shipowners’ Association’s participation in the ICS will provide Chinese shipowners with a stepping stone, who can contribute to globalization by constructing a safe supply chain and making the Chinese shipping industry heard," said Zhang Shouguo, EVP, China Shipowners’ Association. "CSA also hopes to make use of the ICS information platform to provide more assistance to the Chinese shipping industry, and also the necessary support for the transition to low-carbon green shipping.