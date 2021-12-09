28936 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 9, 2021

Cheniere Asks for More Time to Build Texas Corpus LNG Expansion

© scandamerican / Adobe Stock

© scandamerican / Adobe Stock

Top U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Cheniere Energy Inc asked federal regulators to extend the amount of time it has to build the proposed Stage 3 expansion at its Corpus Christi LNG export plant in Texas due to pandemic delays.

When the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved construction of Stage 3 in November 2019, the regulator gave Cheniere five years, or until around November 2024, to complete the project.

Cheniere asked FERC in a filing late Tuesday to extend the amount of time it has to put Stage 3 into service until June 2027.

The company said it needed the extra time because the coronavirus pandemic "resulted in adverse economic and logistical conditions that slowed commercial progress and precluded" the company from making a timely final investment decision (FID).

While the coronavirus caused significant energy demand destruction in 2020, Cheniere said its "long-term contracting activity (has) experienced significant growth in 2021" as LNG buyers seek to lock in prices and supplies now that global energy shortages have boosted prices to record highs.

During the last 12 months, Cheniere said it signed about 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of long-term contracts, which, along with previously signed contracts, means that commercialization for Stage 3 is "close to completion."

Cheniere said it plans to make a positive FID to build Stage 3 in 2022, noting a June 2022 FID and a 60-month construction duration would put the plant in service by June 2027.

Cheniere said it requests FERC approval of its extension request by March 30, 2022.

Stage 3 would add up to seven mid-scale liquefaction trains that would produce around 10 MTPA of LNG.

Cheniere is already the biggest buyer of gas in the United States and the biggest U.S. exporter of LNG with the capacity to produce about 45 MTPA of LNG.


(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

Related News

© MichaelVi / Adobe Stock

As Port of Los Angeles Import Backups Ease, Empty Containers Pile Up

 John Morrison. Photo courtesy Enermech

O&G Vet John Morrison Retires from EnerMech

 Photo courtesy Boskalis

Insurance Insights: Larger Vessels, Larger Exposures

 Copyright Tasha Vector/Adobe Stock

Crowley Commits to Net-zero GHG Emissions by 2050

 From left: Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation; Mitsuyuki Unno, Executive Director, The Nippon Foundation; Shakir Shamshy, Director, DeepStar; and Pat Toomey, Manager, Planning and Performance, Chevron’s Complex Process Facilities, DeepStar. Image courtesy The Nippon Foundation

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime

2nd Mate - UnCruise Adventures

● Seattle, Washington, United States

Crew Coordinator

● ASM Maritime

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int