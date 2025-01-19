Charcoal to be Treated as Dangerous Cargo

In response to a series of devastating fires caused by improperly handled charcoal, shippers should be ready to see carriers phase in new tighter regulations this year, says the World Shipping Council, ahead of mandatory IMO regulations in 2026.

The new regulations require all charcoal shipments to be declared as dangerous goods under the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code. There are also new treatment, packing and stowage requirements for shipments of charcoal.

The World Shipping Council has been instrumental in negotiating the new regulations.

Along with IGP&I and TT Club, it has created a quick reference guide to ensure shippers are well informed about the changes.



