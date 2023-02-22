Subscribe
Cepsa to Supply Green Ammonia for Hydrogen at ACE Terminal

February 22, 2023

Left to right: Hans de Willigen, Business Development Manager New Energies, Vopak; Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy of the Netherlands; Maarten Wetselaar, CEO Cepsa; and Ulco Vermeulen, Director Participations & Business Development, Gasunie. (Photo: ACE Terminal)
Joining forces to create the green hydrogen supply chain from Spain to the Netherlands, Cepsa and ACE Terminal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The Spanish energy company will supply green ammonia to the planned ACE import terminal in the port of Rotterdam, for end use applications in the industry after conversion of the ammonia back into hydrogen, or for direct end use in the shipping and other industries in Northwest Europe.

The MoU with Cepsa is the first of agreements ACE signs for green hydrogen and ammonia imports to create Europe’s largest green ammonia import terminal.

The agreement strengthens the green hydrogen corridor between the north and south of Europe and represents a significant milestone in the European strategy to decarbonize and develop renewable hydrogen and sustainable fuels.

Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy, who was present at the signing of the MoU in Madrid, said: “This MoU between Cepsa and ACE Terminal is a great example of the type of collaborations that are needed and we want to stimulate with the new Memorandum of Understanding in the field of renewable hydrogen between Spain and the Netherlands. It constitutes a significant milestone for the European Hydrogen Strategy in developing hydrogen corridors between south and north Europe. This will enable us to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and to achieve the Dutch decarbonization and climate goals.”

