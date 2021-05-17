28869 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

May 17, 2021

Cavotec Wins Port Power Supply Deal for Malta’s Valletta Grand Harbor

Image courtesy Cavotec

Image courtesy Cavotec

Cavotec won a contract by Nidec ASI as part of its $14.5 million deal to provide ShorePower to five cruise liner berths at Malta’s Valletta Grand Harbor. The project is part of a major EU funded initiative by Infrastructure Malta to electrify the entire harbor and reduce portside ship emissions by 90%.

Cavotec's ShorePower solution has been designed to meet the specific requirements of the Valletta Port and connect vessels over their entire port length. It includes the mobile cable management system, PowerMove, to provide ship-to-shore connectivity. The PowerMove units are connected to the island’s energy infrastructure to power vessels while in port.

Four of the PowerMove units are designed to travel 45m along a vessel’s berth, from the shore socket box to the vessel connection point. The fifth will extend a record length, spanning more than 55m, to meet the specific requirements of the Deep Water Quay.

A remote-controlled telescopic arm adjusts to match the tide changes and the location of the power connections on cruise ships. The PowerMove units can provide power to cruise vessels independently of their electrical requirement: 6.6 KV or 11Kv, in 50Hz or 60Hz. In doing so, the units meet the variety of cruise ship configurations that utilise the port facilities.

