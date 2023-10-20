Cavotec Wins €6.65 Million Shore Power Order

Cavotec reports it has signed a contract with one of the world’s largest shipping lines to supply shore power equipment for newbuild containerships.

The €6.65 million order is for Cavotec’s PowerFit units, which are complete containerized solutions for the high-voltage connection of vessels to shore power. Deliveries will take place between late 2023 and early 2025.

Patrick Mares, president of Cavotec's ports and maritime division, said, “We're very pleased to receive this repeat order which is based on our successful cooperation with the customer over the last few years. We look forward to helping more ships in the world switch off their auxiliary generators and contributing to improved air quality and reduced noise.”