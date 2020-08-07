Beirut Blast a Wake-up Call on Dangers of Ammonium Nitrate
The devastating explosion in Beirut should be a wake-up call for countries on the dangers of ammonium nitrate, which caused the blast, experts say.Lebanese authorities said 2,750 tonnes of the industrial chemical had been stored for six years at Beirut port without safety measures. That stockpile exploded on Tuesday, killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless.Commonly used in fertilizers and as an industrial explosive…
Port Manager Among 16 Arrested in Beirut Blast Probe
Lebanese authorities have arrested 16 people in an investigation into the Beirut port warehouse explosion, state news agency NNA said on Thursday, and a judicial source and local media said the port's general manager was among those being held.NNA did not name the individuals, but quoted Judge Fadi Akiki, a government representative at the military court, as saying authorities had so far questioned more than 18 port and customs officials and others involved in maintenance work at the warehouse."Sixteen people have been taken into custody as part of the investigation…
CMA CGM Says Missing Beirut Staff Member Died
Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Thursday that one of its staff who was missing after an explosion that ripped through Beirut port on Tuesday has died.The French-based company in a statement said that two of its staff in Beirut were seriously injured and many slightly hurt.It also confirmed that it was setting up a logistics hub in the Lebanese port of Tripoli, like other shipping firms, and was also offering logistical assistance to the authorities.(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jon Boyle)
Containerships Sent to Tripoli to Maintain Lebanon Supply Lines
Leading container lines are diverting ships to Lebanon's smaller terminal of Tripoli after the devastating explosion at Beirut's port that killed 145 people also paralysed vital trade.Lebanon, which imports almost all it uses, relies on container ships to bring in everything from refrigerated food cargoes to clothing and other consumer goods.There is no firm date for Beirut port to re-open, and this is a strain on supply chains.Data from shipping intelligence platform MarineTraffic showed three container ships had arrived in Tripoli in the past 24 hours after being diverted from Beirut…
Insurers Discuss Container Casualty Causes
Handling of steel boxes throughout the shipping, ports and logistics supply chain has historically grown exponentially, putting strains on a range of operational procedures and the physical hardware employed to handle the steel boxes, particularly onboard ships. A recent webinar organized by the Thomas Miller managed insurance mutuals, container freight specialist TT Club and protection & indemnity insurer, UK P&I Club, revealed the diverse range of factors important to safe container ship operations and the security of the container stacks they carry.
Beirut Blast Caused by Ammonium Nitrate Seized from Cargo Ship
Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material caused the explosion that killed more than 100 people, an official source familiar with the findings said.The prime minister and presidency have said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilizers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures."It is negligence," the official source told Reuters, adding…
Deadly Explosion Rips Through Beirut Port Area
A powerful blast in port warehouses near central Beirut storing highly explosive material killed 78 people, injured nearly 4,000 and sent seismic shockwaves that shattered windows, smashed masonry and shook the ground across the Lebanese capital.Officials said they expected the death toll to rise further after Tuesday's blast as emergency workers dug through rubble to rescue people and remove the dead. It was the most powerful explosion in years in Beirut, which is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.President Michel Aoun said that 2…
Stena Rederi Opens New Baltic Route
From August 13, 2020, Stena Line will start a new freight focused connection between Latvia, Sweden and Germany by adding a port-call in Karlskrona on the existing ferry route between Liepaja and Travemünde.Stena Line today offers seven routes in the Baltic Sea for freight and passenger transportation. The additional service to freight customers a port-call in Karlskrona on the existing route between Liepaja and Travemünde, enabling more effective trade and transport opportunities…
Lower Mississippi River to be Deepened to 50 Feet
The ports at Baton Rouge, New Orleans, South Louisiana, St. Bernard and Plaquemines are slated to have deep draft access after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state officials signed a formal agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Friday to begin construction on the deepening of the Lower Mississippi River to 50 feet from 45 feet. The overall project will provide a draft of 50-feet from the Port of Baton Rouge to the Gulf of Mexico over 256 miles of the Mississippi River.
StormGeo Names Sørensen COO of Its Shipping Division
Weather intelligence and decision support services provider StormGeo said it has appointed Kim Hedegaard Sørensen as the new Chief Operating Officer for its shipping division effective immediately.Sørensen has an extensive portfolio of global C-level leadership positions in shipping and transportation, including CEO of Nordics Nagel-Group, Blue Water Shipping, and TransAtlantic Industrial Shipping. He also brings with him 17 years’ experience with Danish integrated shipping and container logistics company A.P.
GAC Grows Its Coverage in Sweden
GAC Sweden announced it has taken over the ship agency activities of Mälargent AB. The move, which comes one year after taking over the same services of SwedAgency AB, boosts the shipping and logistics firm’s operational presence in and around the Mälardalen region, Västerås and Köping.The transfer of operations unites Mälaragent’s agency specialists with the GAC Sweden team, to ensure a seamless transition and no disruption of service to local clients, GAC said.Johan Ehn, GAC Sweden’s Managing Director…
Op/Ed: Federal Support for Ports is Critical
Florida’s seaports are one of the state’s greatest economic assets, positively affecting every region and every resident. Our seaports have a $117.6 billion economic impact across Florida and account for more than 900,000 direct and indirect jobs, while linking our communities to vital national and international markets.During the COVID-19 crisis, ports across the country have sustained mounting losses. Ports that specialize in moving hard-hit cargoes like steel and automobiles, or depend on tourism and cruise ships are also particularly vulnerable.
Port of Vancouver USA Receives Record Shipment of Wind Turbine Parts
The Port of Vancouver USA received a shipment of wind turbine components on July 22 that included the longest wind turbine blades ever to enter the West Coast of the U.S. and transported across North America, to-date. The port received a total of nine wind turbines including blades, nacelles, generators, hubs, tower sections and other sub-components. Eight of Goldwind’s GW155/4.2 MW turbines arrived on the MV Star Kilimanjaro. There are four complete turbines featuring Goldwind’s 76-meter blades and four additional turbines of the same model with blades arriving on later shipments.
Port Agents Should Inform of Cost Increases to Avoid Payment Delays, Says ITIC
International Transport Intermediaries Club (ITIC) warns port agents to inform their regular principals of port fee and tariff increases, even if the details are in the public domain. This will avoid disputes as well as delayed reimbursement payments.A recent case involved a port agent who was owed $190,000 by their regular principal (the charterer and consignee of a cargo of timber) for storage costs and demurrage charges. The agent had been invoiced for these charges by the port and had then passed them on to their principal for reimbursement.
Port of Seattle Shelves Plans for New Cruise Terminal
Plans to develop a new cruise terminal at the Port of Seattle have been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The port announced Tuesday it has called off a request for industry proposals for a joint investment to build and operate a proposed new cruise terminal to serve the Alaska market.“Our current focus remains on public health,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck. “We continue to work with public health partners and cruise stakeholders to determine the enhanced procedures that will make our cruise passenger terminals and facilities safe for the community…
DP World Says Outlook Uncertain as Volumes Fall
Global port operator DP World recorded a fall of 8.8% in second quarter container volumes, warning on Monday the outlook remained uncertain.The coronavirus pandemic shut cities and factories worldwide for months, disrupting shipments and global supply chains, while some cities are now reintroducing curbs after a recent rise in infections.The Dubai state-owned company, which also operates logistics facilities, handled 16.7 million shipping containers in the second quarter, down from 18.3 million a year earlier.It recorded its biggest quarterly decline in the Asia Pacific and Indian subcontinent
DP World Acquires Majority Stake in UNICO Logistics
Dubai-based DP World said it has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in South Korea's UNICO Logistics Co. Ltd. as the firm continues its expansion across the worldwide end-to-end logistics supply chain. The transaction, subject to regulatory clearances, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.Established in 2002 by H.J. Park and headquartered in South Korea, UNICO is one of the largest independent NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier) in South Korea, with a global footprint of 25 subsidiaries in 20 countries.
New Mammoet Crane in Operation in Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base
Nigeria's Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base, LADOL, serving the country's offshore oil and gas industry, now has a new crane in operation - Mammoet Terminal Crane (MTC 15).LADOL and Mammoet had in January signed a partnership agreement aimed at growing LADOL’s capacity for project cargo handling and logistics for industrial sectors in West Africa. Mammoet then supplied LADOL with its heavy-lift terminal crane - MTC 15 - which has transformed LADOL’s quayside into a heavy lift terminal.
Pennsylvania Extends Cargo Growth Incentive Program
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the state's Intermodal Cargo Growth Incentive Program (PICGIP), which aims to increase cargo activity by incentivizing shippers to move cargo through Pennsylvania ports, will be extended through 2022. The program was previously slated to end in June 2020."Right now, Pennsylvania's ports are more vital than ever," Governor Wolf said. "Increasing shipping activity will help ensure that essential goods are delivered to stores in a timely manner…
US Ports Seek COVID-19 Relief
America’s port authorities are advocating for relief to manage the “extremely negative impacts” on the seaport industry brought on by the coronavirus pandemic as U.S. policymakers begin negotiations on the next COVID-19 aid package.Among the port leaders’ advocacy efforts are letters sent Friday to U.S. House, Senate and Administration leaders, urging them to provide $1.5 billion for seaports to cover business-critical expenses that ports have incurred due to COVID-19. The letters…
The Connection Between Robert’s Rules of Order and the Port of Green Bay
Mention the name Henry Martyn Robert and you will probably get a blank stare from whoever you are talking to. Mention Robert’s Rules of Order and that’s completely different. Anyone who has spent any amount of time in meetings – whether business, governmental or community organizations – is probably well aware of Robert’s Rules.Now you can put the two together. Henry Martyn Robert created Robert’s Rules of Order. But that’s not all Robert was involved in back in the days of the Civil War and after. And there’s even a Port of Green Bay connection.
Paranaguá Port Resumes Grain Loading After Fire
The Port of Paranaguá, Brazil's second busiest for soybean and sugar cargoes, is gradually resuming grain export operations after a fire that affected conveyor belts at two terminals, according to a statement from the port authority on Wednesday.Operations remain halted at the two affected terminals, connected to berths 212, 213 and 214, which form part of an export corridor comprising 11 terminals, the authority said.The belts at the two terminals struck by the fire were idle at the time it broke out…
From Arabian Gulf to Horn of Africa: the Politics of Port Infrastructures
A team of experts aims to examine how increasing Gulf investments in port infrastructures in the Horn of Africa has shaped its political landscape.Backed by funding from the Carnegie Corporation New York, the $500,000 research project will explore the relationship between the Middle East and East Africa – focusing on port infrastructures and transport corridors.Carnegie Corporation is the philanthropic foundation established by Andrew Carnegie in 1911 ‘to promote the advancement and diffusion of knowledge and understanding’.
Isle of Man Ship Registry’s QUALSHIP 21 Status Confirmed by USCG
The Isle of Man Ship Registry has retained its place within the United States Coast Guard’s QUALSHIP 21 program, designed to recognize foreign-flagged vessels that maintain the highest safety and quality standards.Isle of Man Ship Registry director Cameron Mitchell said continued inclusion in the scheme through to July 2021 was great news for the registry and its clients, representing further independent verification of the quality of the Manx fleet.Entry into the program is based on data gathered during Port State Control inspections in the United States.
Crowley Logistics Hires Bennett as SVP, GM
Crowley Maritime Corporation announced Brett Bennett will join the company August 3 as senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Logistics, succeeding Steve Collar, who retired last month after a 43-year career with Crowley. He will report to Ray Fitzgerald, Crowley’s chief operating officer, and work from the corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.Bennett comes to Crowley from Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions where he served as senior vice president and head of global terminals and stevedoring.
Iron Ore Under Pressure as China Port Stockpiles Grow
Iron ore futures slipped on Monday on rising port inventory of the steelmaking ingredient in China, though optimism over prospects of strong domestic steel demand for the rest of the year kept losses in check.The Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-traded September iron ore contract closed down 0.3% at 817 yuan ($116.91) a tonne, stretching losses into a third consecutive session.Iron ore's August contract on the Singapore Exchange dropped 0.7% to $106.31 a tonne in afternoon trade, extending losses into a fourth session.China's imported iron ore inventory stocked at ports rose for a fourth strai
ABS Unveils New Mobile App
Classification society ABS launched a new suite of fleet management and vessel compliance services powered by its smart functionality and advanced analytics which will also be available through a new mobile app.An enhancement to the ABS MyFreedom client portal, the new portal and digital tools are designed to simplify access to operational, technical and compliance fleet intelligence and all ABS Class services to manage fleet operating health and performance.New smart functionality launched today includes:The ABS Smart Scheduler…
Maritime Cyber Attacks Increase 900%
Cyber-attacks on the maritime industry’s operational technology (OT) systems have increased by 900% over the last three years with the number of reported incidents set to reach record volumes by year end.Addressing port and terminal operators during an online forum last week, Robert Rizika, Naval Dome’s Boston-based Head of North American Operations, explained that in 2017 there were 50 significant OT hacks reported, increasing to 120 in 2018 and more than 310 last year. He said this year is looking like it will end with more than 500 major cyber security breaches…
Dubai Reopens For Crew Changes
The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) announced it is allowing crew changes to resume across all ports and anchorage areas in the region after crew changes in the major global shipping hub had been paused due to the coronavirus outbreak.Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and border closures imposed by governments around the world have caused significant hurdles to crew changes and left hundreds of thousands of seafarers stranded onboard ships or unable to join ships.
Chinese Ports Hit Capacity as Virus Tests Slow Clearing
Testing of imported foods for the new coronavirus is pushing capacity at some major Chinese ports to their limit, major shippers told customers this week, warning of additional fees and possible diversions to other ports.China stepped up inspections of imported food last month after an outbreak of the coronavirus among people working at and visiting a major food market in Beijing."Import container pick-up activities have been severely impacted and as a result reefer plugs are highly utilized especially at the port of Yantian and Ningbo," said German shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd in a customer noti
Liebherr Lifting Space Components at Port Canaveral
A custom-designed Liebherr LHM 600 mobile harbor crane has been in operation for the Canaveral Port Authority since beginning of 2019. The special modified machine is the largest mobile harbor crane in the U.S. to handle all types of heavy cargo, including space components. The crane has the heaviest lift capability in all of Florida at up to 154 tonnes plus an outreach of 18-containers across. Furthermore, the machine is equipped with a double layer winch and a special tower…
Port of Oakland Votes Cluver as President
Alameda County labor leader Andreas Cluver has been elected President of the Port of Oakland’s governing Board. The seven-member Board of Port Commissioners chose Cluver at a special meeting this week. Oakland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Leslie was elected the Port Board’s First Vice President. Commissioners selected well-known Oakland architect Yui Hay Lee as Second Vice President.Cluver succeeds Ces Butner who had been Board President for the past two years.
US Great Lakes Ports See Mixed Impacts from COVID-19
U.S. Great Lakes ports reported mixed results in June with aluminum, road salt and grain shipments holding strong despite the coronavirus pandemic, while shipments of commodities related to steel production and manufacturing have continued to slide.Additionally, the St. Lawrence Seaway reported that from April 1 to June 30, nearly 11.7 million metric tons of cargo was shipped via the bi-national trade corridor. While these volumes were down 8% compared to the same time period in 2019, cargo shipments improved in June narrowing the year-over-year decline.Craig H.
NYK Invests in Tugboat Biz at Largest Port in Vietnam
NYK Line (Vietnam) Co. Ltd. acquired 15% of total issued shares of Thoresen Vinama Tug Co. Ltd. (TVT hereunder) and entered the tugboat business at Phu My and Cai Mep ports in Vietnam.TVT has two tugboats providing tugboat services at Phu My and Cai Mep ports, located in the suburbs of Ho Chi Minh and the largest ports in the nation in terms of import/export cargo and inbound/outbound vessels.NYK made this investment decision after considering the tugboat business in Vietnam, a country that has achieved remarkable economic growth in recent years…
Cryopeak Inks Deal with Island Tug & Barge for LNG Bunkering
Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation said Wednesday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with marine bulk fuels transporter Island Tug & Barge Ltd. (ITB) to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering services in Southwest British Columbia, Canada.Cryopeak and ITB have developed a design for a 4,000-cubic-meter articulated tug and barge (ATB) which is planned to be in operation in 2023. A key feature of this solution is that it will leverage one of ITB's tugs designed and…
Maurice Ward Group Opens Antwerp Office
Freight-forwarding and logistics company Maurice Ward Group has opened a new office in Antwerp, Belgium.The office will be led by branch manager Nancy Verstraeten, who brings to the role more than 20 years of freight forwarding experience.“We see Belgium as the ideal hub for supporting the other Maurice Ward agencies in Europe and of course also the international agents. Belgium may be a small country but Antwerp has a strategic location in Europe at the intersection of major traffic and trade flows…
Monjasa Expands Bunkering Capacity in Houston
Marine fuels supplier Monjasa says it is further developing its services in America’s top bunkering hub.The Houston Greater Area welcomes 1,375 vessel arrivals monthly and sees marine fuels demand of an estimated 4.5-5 million metric tons yearly. To further cater for an increasing demand, Monjasa now extends local supply capacity and product loading options.The company said it will add an additional barge on time charter as of July 2020. This improved operation can now accommodate around 60 deliveries and supply 40…
Peterson Bags Logistics Contract from Sellafield
Peterson has been awarded a major logistics contract from Sellafield Limited to support operations in West Cumbria, England.The four-year contract will see Peterson continue as the operator of the Control Tower and Security and Distribution Centre (S&DC) at Lillyhall on behalf of Sellafield Limited. The scope of work includes managing inbound logistics, warehousing and secure distribution of goods.Jason Hendry, Regional Director at Peterson, said, "This contract award reflects our team’s hard work over the last four years and demonstrates our commitment to the area and the sector."In 2019…
Singapore Retains Its Place as World's Top Shipping Hub
Singapore has maintained its position as the world's top shipping hub for the seventh year straight, according to a report published by the Baltic Exchange and Chinese state news agency Xinhua.The Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development (ISCD) Index, now in its seventh edition, assesses factors including port throughput and infrastructure; depth and breadth of professional maritime support services; as well as the general business environment in its attempt to…
Vancouver's G3 Grain Terminal Opens
A newly built grain export terminal has opened for business at the Port of Vancouver on Canada’s West Coast, Canadian grain company G3 announced.G3 Terminal Vancouver is a a British Columbia limited partnership between G3 Global Holdings (a limited partnership between Bunge Canada and SALIC Canada Ltd) and Western Stevedoring Company Ltd.Construction on the facility began in March, 2017 at the site in North Vancouver and is now substantially complete as planned. The facility has…
Sickles Named Interim Head of Dredging Contractors of America
Former Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) executive director and Weeks Marine’s corporate and government relations director Mark D. Sickles will serve as Interim CEO and executive director as the organization searches for new staff leadership to succeed outgoing DCA head William P. Doyle, who has been appointed to lead the Maryland Port Administration, and Executive Director of the Port of Baltimore.Sickles was unanimously approved by the DCA board of directors and general membership during its annual meeting on July 9.
COSCO Teams up with Alibaba on Shipping Blockchain
COSCO SHIPPING has signed a cooperation agreement with e-commerce company Alibaba and its FinTech affiliate Ant Financial to digitalize the shipping supply chain.The Chinese firms will research and promote the deployment of shipping blockchain in China, working to facilitate the connection of shipping, ports, logistics and finance based on the technology, and to realize data connectivity through cross chain cooperation to build a platform for systematic cooperation between the upstream and downstream industrial chains.
Desperate Times for Sailors Stranded by Pandemic
Jens Boysen disembarked one of the world’s largest container ships on Thursday after 167 days at sea when he has acted not only as captain but also as doctor, dentist, mental coach and entertainment director for his stressed-out crew.Almost 200,000 seafarers like Boysen are stuck onboard merchant ships, some for more than a year, because coronavirus travel restrictions make it almost impossible to rotate crews, according to the U.N.’s International Maritime Organization (IMO).The crews…
Port of Rotterdam to Trial PIN-free Container Handling
This week, various parties in Rotterdam will be launching a new pilot project, in which containers are handled and released without a PIN code: a widely used verification method in this transport segment. The project revolves around a new application, Secure Container Release, which replaces the PIN code with a digital signal: a solution that is significantly less susceptible to fraud. It is not only intended to make container handling more efficient, but also safer. Participants in the three-month trial include CMA CGM…
Dubai Launches Agency to Regulate Dhow Sector
The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), in cooperation with Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), have launched the Marine Agency to oversee wooden dhow ships and regulate all their activities while they’re in Dubai waters. The agency is an organizational unit managed by PCFC and works according to regulations in coordination with the competent government authorities. The move is part of PCFC’s constant efforts to strengthen Dubai’s trade environment and maintain…
SwiftBulk Opts for Fuel Monitoring Solution on Kamsarmax Thestelia K
Shipping company SwiftBulk Holding Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Tiptree Inc., has partnered with FUELTRAX to install EFMS (Electronic Fuel Monitoring System) and FUELTRAX Vision on its 2009-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier vessel the Thestelia K (82,000 dwt).SwiftBulk is implementing FUELTRAX EFMS to improve operating efficiency, decrease environmental footprint with consumption tracking and improve operating transparency. The EFMS on board includes direct fuel measurements via Coriolis…
Maersk Acquires Customs Broker KGH
Maersk said on Monday it had agreed to buy Sweden-based customs broker KGH Customs Services for 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($281 million), as the container shipping group seeks to expand its end-to-end logistics services.Maersk since 2016 has sold its oil and gas business and focussed on its container and logistics business for customers including Walmart and Nike.It handles about one in five containers shipped by sea worldwide and is seeking to speed up investments in in-land logistics services.Last year…
Opinion: Shame on Port States for the Treatment of Seafarers
Port states benefit greatly from the vessels that call at their ports, loading and unloading cargoes with great efficiency and speed. The items manufactured in those states and sold overseas keep many of their citizens gainfully employed. The items imported supply stock for the stores of their nation and provide goods for their citizens. The physical ports utilized by the vessels are employment magnets, attracting a diverse array of industries.Yet, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, those port states took swift actions against the very vessels that keep their economies in operation.
Spring Oil Flood Causes Summer Queues in Chinese Ports
Chinese ports are struggling to unload record volumes of crude with storage tanks full after the country rushed to buy extra barrels during April's oil price crash, according to traders and shipping data seen by Reuters.More than 80 million barrels of crude oil are currently waiting to be discharged from tankers in Chinese ports, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.Half of those are at the Qingdao port area in Shandong province, where the waiting time is two-three weeks or sometimes even longer…
Frank About the Future
Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) CEO Frank Olsen opens up on the challenges of COVID-19, the benefits of a global network, and a fundamental shift in the established ships agency marketplace. Change, he says, is coming.“I haven’t spent this much time in Norway, without international travel, since I was at school,” laughs ISS CEO Frank Olsen over a call on Microsoft Teams.With a career that’s taken in seven years at sea, mostly on RoRos with Wallenius Wilhelmsen, living in Costa Rica (where he briefly captained a dive vessel)…
Brazil on a Grain Exporting Spree
Brazil is expected to export 11.9 million tonnes of soybeans in June, a 37% rise from the same month last year, as Chinese demand remains strong and ports operate normally amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry group Anec said on Tuesday.Exports of corn from Brazil are seen at 774,850 tonnes in the month based on shipping data, Anec said in a report.Anec also raised its annual export projection for 2020 to 78 million tonnes of soybeans, up from a prediction of 73 million tonnes in April.Brazil’s July soy exports are predicted to be 7.25 million tonnes while corn sales abroad are estimated at 3.9
Wallace Implements Tideworks TOS in Auckland
Tideworks Technology Inc., a full-service provider of terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, announced that Wallace Investments Ltd has gone live with Spinnaker Planning Management System, Tideworks’ smart graphical planning solution, at the Port of Auckland. The go-live is Tideworks’ first implementation with Wallace and its first deployment in New Zealand.Global travel restrictions set in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 prohibited Tideworks’ team from traveling to Wallace’s terminal for initial assessments, testing and deployment.
CMA CGM to Impose Emergency Surcharge at Cape Town Port
CMA CGM, the world's fourth-largest container shipping line, will impose emergency congestion surcharges at Cape Town port in July due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus, it has told customers.From July 1 until further notice, it will impose a surcharge of $550 for 20-foot containers and reefers and a $1,100 surcharge for 40-foot containers and reefers, CMA said in the letter dated June 17 that was seen by Reuters.Western Cape province, which includes Cape Town, is the epicenter of South Africa's coronavirus outbreak…
Crane Barge Adds Power, Flexibility in New York Harbor
A new Liebherr LHM 600 Mobile Harbor Crane has been in operation in the Port of New York and New Jersey since November 2019. Metal recycler Sims Metal Management places its LHM 600 on a floating barge, which offers the company various advantages.Firstly, the barge solution offers enormous flexibility in terms of location. The company operates two different terminals in the New York Harbor. In addition to a terminal in the Port of Newark Sims Metal Management also operates the terminal of Claremont in Jersey City, N.J., which is about 10 kilometers linear distance.
SeaMar Awarded Agency Contract from CMA CGM
Frensh shipping company CMA CGM Group has awarded SeaMar with a contract to act as its agent in Port of Amsterdam during the maintenance and repair project of their container ships CC Cayenne, CC Marseille and CC St. Laurent at Damen Shiprepair & Conversion starting end of June 2020.SeaMar said its team will support the containerships during their stay in Amsterdam with full agency and logistic services for both vessel and crew.The CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 502 vessels serve more than 420 ports on five continents around the world.
DP World Completes Integration of Unifeeder and Feedertech
DP World announce Tuesday it has finished integrating its recent acquisitions Unifeeder and Feedertech, creating a feedering and shortsea network serving hundreds of ports across the globe.Unifeeder, which recently acquired Feedertech, operates feeder and shortsea services around northern Europe and throughout the Mediterranean and Northern Africa regions. Feedertech provides similar services connecting ports in Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East. The…
“You Don't Build Yachts and Ships with ERP Systems”
He has decades of experience in the maritime sector and now works as a maritime consultant for Shipbuilder. André Zijderveld: “In all those years in the maritime sector, I have seen the financial departments in the maritime sector working with beautiful ERP programs. However, it is a misconception that you can manage an entire shipbuilding or yacht building project with it. To my surprise people are still trying to do that though, with all the mistakes that come along. That must…
CLdN Launches Spanish/UK RoRo Service
European short sea Ro-Ro specialist CLdN introduced a new call at the Port of Liverpool, opening a pure RoRo service in a triangle trade between Santander (ES), Liverpool (UK) and Dublin (IE).The new service will operate a weekly loop connecting Spain directly to the UK and Ireland. This will bring the total number of calls from Iberia to Liverpool to eight.Market uncertainty has presented a number of ongoing issues in the supply chain for business’s across the UK. Supply chains are having to develop new models of working in response to the demands placed on them.
NC Ports Announces New Leadership
Brian E. Clark will take over as Executive Director of the North Carolina State Ports Authority following the retirement of Paul J. Cozza at the end of this year.Clark will continue to serve as North Carolina Ports' Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Executive Director, and Cozza as Executive Director, through December 31.Prior to joining NC Ports in June 2017, Clark served in various senior level positions throughout the maritime industry, including a role as Managing Director for APM Terminals at Port Elizabeth, N.J.
Chinese Shipments Held for Extra Customs Checks in India
Customs officials at Chennai, one of India’s biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for extra checks, sources aware of the delays told Reuters, amid a backlash against China over a border clash in which 20 Indian soldiers died.The increased scrutiny on shipments from China at Chennai Port, which handles various cargo including automobiles, auto components, fertilizers and petroleum products, could disrupt supply chains.While there is no official order from the government yet…