Beirut Blast a Wake-up Call on Dangers of Ammonium Nitrate
The devastating explosion in Beirut should be a wake-up call for countries on the dangers of ammonium nitrate, which caused the blast, experts say.Lebanese authorities said 2,750 tonnes of the industrial chemical had been stored for six years at Beirut port without safety measures. That stockpile exploded on Tuesday, killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless.Commonly used in fertilizers and as an industrial explosive…
Shipping's Share of Global Carbon Emissions Increases
Carbon emissions from shipping rose in the six-year period to 2018 and accounted for 2.89% of the world’s CO2, a study released on Tuesday showed, amid growing pressure on the industry to bring levels down.About 90% of world trade is transported by sea and UN shipping agency - the IMO - aims to reduce the industry’s overall greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050.The report - the fourth in a series commissioned by the IMO - said shipping's share of global CO2 emissions increased to 2.89% in 2018 from 2.76% in 2012, when the last study period ended.CO2 emissions grew to 1,056 m
Ship Emissions: ABS Spearheads the Future of EEDI for Ships
A team led by ABS has been awarded a contract by the European Commission (EC) to explore future directions for the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for ships.The landmark study will look at ways to improve and accelerate the integration of low-carbon fuels and innovative technologies into the requirements of the index, which was originally created to reduce emissions from ships by promoting design improvements and the adoption of more energy-efficient power systems.The EC…
Trafigura Offers COVID-19 Premium
Commodities trader Trafigura Beheer has become the first company to offer a defined Covid premium on an Asian syndicated loan, paying up to an extra 20bp all-in on its latest US$1bn-equivalent financing.The novel pricing structure is a first for Asia, if not globally, and could set a precedent for other price-sensitive borrowers looking to limit the long-term effects of the pandemic on their funding costs.Without the Covid premiums, the terms of Trafigura's new deal are little…
Understanding Marine Autonomy: Today’s Market and Future Concerns
Press coverage of early commercial marine autonomy projects is remarkably broad given the small number of marine industry professionals engaged in bringing these projects to market. The much larger assembly of industry stakeholders are left wondering what marine autonomy means for them. Regulatory, cost, and technical challenges stand in the way of fielding today’s autonomy technologies for most existing fleets and vessel missions. Autonomy is coming whether you’re prepared or not.
Shipowners Struggle to Bring Home Crews Amid Coronavirus Chaos
Shipping companies are still struggling to get hundreds of thousands of crew members back home after many months at sea despite pledges by countries to ease transit restrictions for seafarers, industry officials say.Countries including the UK, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines pledged this month to boost efforts to help seafarers, many of whom have been on ships longer than the 11-month limit laid out in a maritime labor convention.Other countries…
Bureau Veritas Launches Online Maritime Training Courses
Bureau Veritas (BV) says it has launched the BVS eAcademy to provide online learning for marine and offshore energy markets across the globe.Led by BV Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS M&O), BVS eAcademy offering more than 25 maritime courses developed from BV’s own internal training academy which, since 2016, has delivered more than 20,000 training sessions to more than 1,500 BV staff.Delivered online and on-demand, the course are suitable for maritime professionals, or students looking to develop their awareness and understanding of specific areas of expertise…
Shipping's Switch to Cleaner Fuel Has Been Smooth Sailing -ING Bank
Seven months after the United Nations' shipping agency brought in hotly anticipated new rules to curb emissions, the raft of technical issues and leap in fuel prices that were expected to result have failed to materialize, ING Bank said on Tuesday.Global shipping and oil firms had flagged major concerns over potential disruptions from International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules implemented at the start of 2020, which capped marine fuels' sulphur content at 0.5% against 3.5% previously.However, shipping and marine fuel suppliers say expected technical issues, such as damage to engines from
Marine Scrubbers: Yara Marine Plots the Path Forward, Post-COVID-19
Yara Marine Technologies COO Ina Reksten and Research and Development Manager Shyam Bahadur Thapa reflect on the effects of the coronavirus crisis and share their vision for a future beyond the pandemic.2020 will go down in history as the year that changed everything for many industries, not least the marine exhaust gas cleaning segment. “The coronavirus turned our world upside down virtually overnight,” confirms Ina Reksten, Yara Marine Technologies COO. Driven by the impending IMO 2020 sulfur cap…
Douglas Named CEO of NCB's Exis Technologies
The National Cargo Bureau (NCB) – a US inspection body authorized to certify compliance with Dangerous Goods regulations – has appointed James Douglas to the position of Chief Executive Officer of its group company Exis Technologies, effective immediately. Exis, based in the UK, was purchased by NCB in April 2018 and is a developer of IT systems for the management of dangerous goods in sea transport.Douglas who was previously commercial director at Exis for 11 years said, “Since becoming part of the NCB Group…
Singapore Retains Its Place as World's Top Shipping Hub
Singapore has maintained its position as the world's top shipping hub for the seventh year straight, according to a report published by the Baltic Exchange and Chinese state news agency Xinhua.The Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development (ISCD) Index, now in its seventh edition, assesses factors including port throughput and infrastructure; depth and breadth of professional maritime support services; as well as the general business environment in its attempt to…
American P&I Club, ABS Consulting Partner on Cyber Awareness
Collaboration between risk management and insurance sectors will focus on education, training and guidance to reduce maritime cyber riskABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a subsidiary of ABS focused on safety and risk management, and American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association, Inc. (the American Club) have joined forces to provide education, training and insurance guidance that address maritime cyber security.As digital transformation in the maritime industry brings both opportunities and new challenges…
Sailors’ Society Names Baade as CEO
Global maritime charity Sailors’ Society announced Sara Baade has been appointed as its new chief executive officer, starting in September 2020.Baade has a strong background in management and strategic policy and brings extensive experience in leading an international welfare charity from her current role as CEO of The Army Families Federation. Her career also includes working as a senior civil servant for the Department of Business Innovation and Skills, a directorship at the charity UK Skills and substantial experience in investment banking.Sailors’ Society’s Chair of Trustees…
Ardmore Rejects Hafnia's Takeover Bid
Ireland-based tanker shipping company Ardmore Shipping Corporation confirmed Tuesday that it received and turned down an unsolicited acquisition proposal last month from larger competitor Hafnia Limited.BW Group's Hafnia said it sent a letter on June 19 to the chairman of Ardmore's board outlining its proposal and inviting discussion regarding an all-stock transaction.Ardmore, which owns and operates a fleet of medium range (MR) product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50…
Shipping Emissions to Be Included in EU Carbon Market
European lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to include international carbon emissions from the maritime sector in the EU carbon market, targeting an industry that does not yet pay for its pollution.They also called for binding targets for shipping companies to reduce the annual average CO2 emissions of all ships when in operation, by at least 40% by 2030 compared to 2018 levels, going further than an original European Commission proposal.Pollution from ships plying international waters usually escapes countries’ domestic emissions-cutting targets…
Optimarin Completes IMO G8 and USCG Test Program
Norwegian-based ballast water treatment (BWT) systems manufacturer Optimarin informs it has completed testing of its Optimarin Ballast System (OBS) in accordance with the revised IMO G8 guidelines, while also upgrading its existing U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) approval certificates to ensure compliance for zero to two hours holding time.The testing procedures were conducted at the NIVA test facility in Norway from September 2019 to the end of June 2020, with DNV GL operating as the designated Independent Laboratory. Tests were conducted with two different filters simultaneously.
Dubai Launches Agency to Regulate Dhow Sector
The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), in cooperation with Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), have launched the Marine Agency to oversee wooden dhow ships and regulate all their activities while they’re in Dubai waters. The agency is an organizational unit managed by PCFC and works according to regulations in coordination with the competent government authorities. The move is part of PCFC’s constant efforts to strengthen Dubai’s trade environment and maintain…
NCB Calls for Container Stowage Reforms
The National Cargo Bureau is calling for reforms to stem the increasing number of container-related incidents caused by poorly stowed, undeclared or misdeclared dangerous cargoesThe National Cargo Bureau (NCB) – a U.S. inspection body authorized to certify compliance with Dangerous Goods regulations – reports in a newly published white paper that a recent inspection initiative revealed an alarming number of containers carried by sea include misdeclared dangerous cargoes that represent a serious safety risk to crew…
Nautical Institute's New President Outlines Top Goals
The newly elected President of The Nautical Institute, Jillian Carson-Jackson has vowed to help the Institute and wider maritime community meet three important challenges – those of diversity and inclusion, branch engagement and managing the impact of technology.Speaking at today’s Nautical Institute Annual General Meeting she announced a pledge from the Institute on diversity and inclusion saying: “There has been a concerted effort over the past years to raise visibility of not just women, but the overall role of diversity and inclusion in maritime.
Kongsberg Digital Acquires COACH Solutions
Kongsberg announced Wednesday it has acquired Danish software company COACH Solutions, expanding the Norwegian maritime technology company's range of solutions for vessel performance and monitoring.The newly rebranded KONGSBERG COACH Solutions will be integrated within Kongsberg Digital’s Maritime Digital Solutions portfolio, supplying vessel operators, owners, pool managers and technical managers with a suite of software tools for vessel performance, weather routing and noon…
New Zealand Biofouling Study Includes Random Hull Checks
As many as 40 cargo vessels arriving in New Zealand will be subject to random hull checks as part of a study aiming to build a profile of vessels that are most likely to be contaminated with foreign marine species. The ships randomly selected to take part in the survey will be required to undergo a dive inspection and answer questions about biofouling.“Biofouling poses a grave biosecurity risk to New Zealand’s marine environment. We know that nearly 90% of marine pests arrive in this country as biofouling on the submerged surfaces of international vessels…
Marine Salvage and SMFF Regulations
The Federal Water Pollution Control Act (FWPCA, often called the Clean Water Act), as amended by the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA 90), provides:If a discharge, or a substantial threat of a discharge, of oil or a hazardous substance from a vessel, offshore facility, or onshore facility is of such a size or character as to be a substantial threat to the public health or welfare of the United States (including but not limited to fish, shellfish, wildlife, other natural resources…
Tankers Carrying Venezuelan Oil Stuck at Sea
Tankers carrying nearly two months worth of Venezuelan oil output are stuck at sea as global refiners shun the nation’s crude to avoid falling foul of U.S. sanctions, according to industry sources, PDVSA documents and shipping data.Washington is tightening sanctions to cut Venezuela’s oil exports and deprive the government of socialist President Nicolas Maduro of its main source of revenue.The OPEC member’s exports are hovering near their lowest levels in more than 70 years and the economy has collapsed, but Maduro has held on - to the frustration of the administration of U.S.
Autonomous Security Surveillance Boat Launched in the UAE
DP World, UAE Region’s next-generation security solutions provider World Security has launched the first autonomous security surveillance boat in the Middle East to upgrade security and surveillance at Jebel Ali Port, Mina Rashid, Mina Al Hamriya and other facilities in the UAE.The state-of-the-art boat introduces an extra dimension to World Security's portfolio of solutions, demanded by the uncertainty of the current changing environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.It also marks a new stage in World Security’ rising profile as Dubai’s industry leader for marine…
Nationally Resilient Infrastructure
The coronavirus pandemic has brought the UK's vulnerabilities to the fore. However, breakdown presents an opportunity for breakthrough to create a more resilient UK through COVID-19 recovery, writes Charles Hammond, chief executive of the Forth Ports Group.With the end of the Brexit transition – or negotiating – period six months away, the need for purpose is clearer than ever.Having just completed the construction of a new £250 million Brexit-ready and COVID-19 compliant freight ferry terminal – Tilbury2 – at London’s major port…
Hospital-grade Infection Risk Management Applied to Ships
Managing infection risk during the COVID-19 pandemic requires a new approach to disease control and prevention.A new infection risk management approach has been developed by DNV GL to assess, manage and mitigate infection risk in management systems, business processes and operations. My Care incorporates local regulations and guidelines – it can be applied to any vessel type, as well as terminals.My Care’s suite of independent assessment services is designed to help businesses…
Great Lakes Shipping Companies Navigate Market Challenges Ahead
For U.S.-flag shipping on the Great Lakes, 2019 was a good year. Total cargos were 90 million net tons, up 7.5% over 2018 and 4.6% over the five-year average. 49.7 million net tons of iron ore were shipped, up 8.5% over 2018 and 11.7% over the five year. Limestone was up 9.7% over 2018 and 10.2% over the five-year average. In 2010 and 2011, coal and limestone were each about 20 million net tons. Since then, coal has shown a steady decline as coal-fired power generating plants…
Superyacht Design: Are owners shifting to streamlined design and production?
Superyachts have a long history of tailor-made, special-made and unique “to the Himalaya and back” luxury solutions. The question is, will this continue, or will the current market situation make superyacht owners and builders consider streamlining some parts of the design and production in order to achieve cost-efficiency?Superyacht market experts have expressed a worry that the industry is pricing itself out of its own market and some warn that the clients will find other things to invest in if the yachts become too expensive. Personally, I think this worry is legit.
Pandemic Forces Ship Owners to Shelve Scrubber Installs
Ship owners are postponing or canceling the installation of “scrubbers” that extract harmful sulphur emissions from their vessels as the coronavirus pandemic tightens finances.Regulations from United Nations agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which took effect in January, were viewed by the oil and shipping industries as one of the first worldwide efforts to enforce environmental change.The rules aimed to make ships use fuel with a sulphur content of 0.5%, compared with 3.5% previously.
The Emerging U.S. Offshore Wind Industry in a Post-COVID-19 World
Join a webinar on June 17, 2020 for the global release of a major new market study on the depth, breadth and growth prospects of the Offshore Wind Market -- https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UR5uY1boTOKdAAcAXDbR4gJust when it was looking like the offshore wind industry was finally about to take off in the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced one more significant layer of uncertainty upon an already very complicated playing field. There are currently 15 active offshore wind projects in the planning stages which…
Port Chief Martínez says "Large-scale infrastructure is the key to maintaining an international presence"
The President of the Port Authority of Valencia, Aurelio Martínez, has indicated that "the large infrastructures are the key to maintaining a presence abroad and to face the forecasts that indicate that the growth of the commercial flows of goods is lower than those experienced in previous periods as reflected in the fall of the elasticity of trade to income and in a reduction of the coefficient of external opening. We need to prepare for medium- and long-term trends in the development of international trade and its fluctuations."To do this…
COVID-19 & the US Workboat Market: Business Continuity, Not Business as Usual
In today’s environment, the overarching challenge for the American tugboat, towboat and barge industry is to continue transporting the vital commodities that help keep our nation’s economy moving during a highly uncertain time, while taking all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of our workforce as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve – in other words, to ensure business continuity, while recognizing we are not, nor can we be, going about business as usual.
Indigenous Leaders Fear Amazon Soy Port Could be Conduit for COVID-19
As the coronavirus pandemic reaches deep into Brazil’s Amazon, a ceaseless stream of trucks carry soybeans and construction workers to an expanding port complex in the heart of the forest.Indigenous activists have opposed the Itaituba port in Pará state for nearly a decade, even before shipments began there in 2014.But now the pandemic and expansion works are fueling new fears about the port’s impact on traditional communities and the biodiversity riches of the Tapajós river.“There’s a flow of workers all the time. Nothing’s changed.
DNV GL Publishes Ship Recycling Guidance
Classification society DNV GL launched a new guidance on vessel recycling to help shipowners navigate a regulatory environment that is becoming increasingly complex.With the IMO Hong Kong Convention not yet in force, strict enforcement of the EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EU SRR) and the EU Waste Shipment Regulation (EU WSR) means shipowners must carefully plan for the end of life of their vessels amid a much stricter and more complex set of international, regional and national requirements than in the past.
RightShip Launches New Safety Score
Maritime risk management and environmental assessment organization RightShip launched its new Safety Score in response to industry feedback that called for more transparent methods of assessing vessels.RightShip said it has spent the last two years working in collaboration with stakeholders from across the shipping industry. The new Safety Score provides a metric that is explainable, transparent and only includes factors which are in the control of the operator, to help support improved safety across the maritime sector.The Safety Score will be housed on the new RightShip Platform…
Genco Makes First Full Crew Change Under Singapore's New Rules
U.S.-based drybulk shipowner Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announced the successful full crew change of the Genco Liberty, a 180,032 DWT Capesize vessel, marking the first full crew change under new COVID-19 protocols in Singapore. A total of 37 seafarers were involved in this crew change, which was completed on June 6, 2020 and executed in accordance with protocols established by Genco, Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and the Synergy Group.John C. Wobensmith…
Future Floating Homes: Naval Arch Students Meet the Challenge with Green Tech
Naval architecture students in Galati, Romania and Gdansk, Poland, used their technical and soft skills to compete in the final of ShipDX (Ship Design Exercise), the first naval architecture competition in Romania.GLO Marine, the organizer of the competition, looked at current industry trends to propose the theme of this year’s edition: the concept design of a highly autonomous, self-propelled floating house, with a focus on integrating green and sustainable technologies into the smart design.
The Future of Cruise Ship Buffets: A Step-by-step Guide
How will cruise lines serve food in an efficient and safe way without compromising superior customer experience?We are in the middle of a paradigm shift, a true disruption in most aspects of our social lives; from meeting friends, going out, exercising, working to traveling. Covid-19 has brought many a lot of grief, but on the positive side, it is also working as a catalysator and an engine for creativity, innovation, and progress. If a pandemic occurs again, we will be prepared.
UK Startup to Apply Aviation Fuel Tracker for Shipping
A U.K. startup tracking fuel-use performance in aviation will look to apply its product in the maritime sector in an effort to improve the environmental record of the shipping industry.One of 10 winners of MarRI-UK funding, Signol and its academic partners at University College London’s Energy Institute have been awarded a total of £130,000 ($162,200) for STEAM (Sustainability Through Efficient Actions in Maritime), a project looking to directly change the behavior of ships’ crews…
APL England Captain Charged Over Lost Containers
The master of Singapore-flagged APL England is facing charges in Australia after the vessel under his command lost dozens of containers overboard in rough seas off the coast of Sydney last week.The offences relate to pollution and/or damage of the marine environment as a result of poor cargo loading, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.The 5,510 TEU capacity APL England had been en route from Ningbo, China to Melbourne last Sunday when a temporary propulsion loss left the 277-meter vessel rolling in heavy seas…
Shipping Plan Would Reel International Emissions into EU Carbon Market
The European Union's carbon market could capture a large chunk of emissions from outside Europe if the bloc succeeds in including shipping in the scheme, according to the European Commission's first report on maritime CO2 emissions.Pollution from ships plying international waters typically escapes countries' domestic emissions-cutting targets, but the EU's executive has said the sector must contribute to its trillion-euro push to achieve a "climate neutral" economy by 2050.It wants to curb shipping's carbon footprint by adding it to the Europe-wide emissions trading system (ETS)…
Face Masks Washing Ashore After Cargo Ship Loses Boxes
Surgical masks and other items have been found washing up onto Australian beaches Tuesday after the Singapore-flagged APL England lost at least 40 containers overboard in heavy seas off the coast of Sydney.The medical supplies have been found on shores between Magenta Beach and The Entrance, according to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), which said the locations and contents are consistent with its debris drift models and items listed on the ship’s cargo manifest.
Tech Talk: Wallenius Wilhelmsen Puts Hull Grooming to the Test
Even as shipowners enjoy record low bunker fuel pricing, the search for hull cleaning and fuel-saving optimization continues. Jotun, which recently launched 'hull skater' hull grooming, found a willing partner in Wallenius Wilhelmsen -- an operator of a fleet of 126 RoRo vessels, 11 marine terminals and 71 processing centers globally -- to put the hull skater to the test.For the past decade, Wallenius Wilhelmsen has produced an annual Sustainability Report, describing initiatives undertaken to reduce the company’s emissions and safeguard life below the water line, among other target areas.
AWO Elects Crowley's Mead as Chairman
Arthur F. Mead, Vice President and Chief Counsel at Crowley Maritime Corporation, has been elected Chairman of the American Waterways Operators (AWO), succeeding outgoing Chairman Scott Merritt, former Chief Operating Officer with Foss Maritime Company, LLC.Members of the national tugboat, towboat and barge industry association elected a new slate of leaders this week during the association's Spring Board of Directors / Annual Membership Meeting, which was held virtually due to COVID-19 precautionary measures that resulted in the meeting not taking place in Washington…
FMC to Investigate Alleged Discriminatory Canadian BWMS Regulations
The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) said it will initiate an investigation into whether ballast water regulations proposed by the Government of Canada discriminate against U.S. flag vessel operators in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River.The FMC commissioners voted unanimously to accept a petition filed by trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA) asking the commision to perform the investigation and examine the detriment and harm to the U.S. flag fleet resulting…
The Final Word: COVID-19 & the Treatment of Seafarers
Frank Coles, CEO, Wallem Group, is known to “call ‘em like he sees ‘em”. We caught up with Coles via video conference from Hong Kong last month to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on maritime, the future of digitalization and autonomy, and the shameful treatment of seafarers. “The only shock to my system that was at the same level was 9/11, because of its impact on the world,” is how Frank Coles puts the current COVID-19 pandemic in perspective. “That was a one-time thing on one-day…
Interview: John Waterhouse, EBDG - “Be Bold in Thinking but Cautious in Application”
John Waterhouse is a ubiquitous character in the U.S. maritime industry, a deep-thinker, a signature bow tie and more than three decades of naval architecture and marine engineering experience and success as co-owner of the Seattle-based Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG).While growing up, John Waterhouse spent some time in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and it was as a young boy standing on the shores of English Bay, watching ships come in from around the world to load and unload their cargos, when he realized that a maritime career could be his future.
Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award
The 2019 Alexander Dalrymple Award has been presented to Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar, National Hydrographer to the Government of India, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian hydrography and across the wider Indian Ocean region.The Alexander Dalrymple Award was first awarded by the UKHO in 2006 and is named after the first Hydrographer of the Admiralty. Recipients of the award are selected by the Executive Committee of the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) for their efforts in raising the standards of hydrography…
One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII
Hydroid, a familiar name in the Unmanned Underwater System defense market, was bought this year by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). We checked in with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII, for insights on the path forward for autonomy in the defense sector.Hydroid is a long-established, well-known name in the subsea Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) sector that recently had a change in corporate ownership, joining the Huntington Ingalls Industries family of companies.
Sailing Beyond Coronavirus
A new reality demands a new approach. Asbjørn Halsebakke, Product Manager, Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch, argues that we can’t afford to let the greatest opportunity within the current crisis slip away.We can’t celebrate a pandemic. People are dying. Economies are crashing. Unemployment rates are rocketing. We are distanced – from those we love, but also from our immediate past. Life as we know it has been turned upside down. So, we can’t celebrate. But nature can.Instant impactAs we have retreated into our homes, the natural world has come out to play.
Trump Administration Issues Maritime Advisory on Sanctions
The Trump administration on Thursday issued guidelines to help ship owners and insurers avoid the risks of sanctions penalties, standards that maritime players and a senior State Department official said were modified following months of discussions with industry.The guidelines, known as a Global Maritime Advisory, concern sanctions on Iran, North Korea and Syria. The State Department said it is committed to disrupting sanctions evasion and smuggling of goods, including oil exports from Iran…
ABS Offers IHM Surveys Remotely
ABS has added Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) Survey as remote choices.ABS is delivering IHM remote survey to support clients ahead of the December 31, 2020, introduction of mandatory IHM for all vessels sailing under an EU member states’ flag or any vessel calling at a European port.“In this challenging, time-pressured environment, ABS IHM remote survey is the simplest route to compliance without the inconvenience of arranging for a surveyor to be physically present on board…
ABS’ Wiernicki: “COVID-19 will function as threat, a disruptor and catalyst for change”
As COVID-19 and a historically weak energy market wreaks havoc on the maritime industry, Christopher J. Wiernicki, CEO, American Bureau of Shipping, tells Maritime Reporter & Engineering News in its May 2020 edition that “COVID-19 will function as threat, a disruptor and catalyst for change, driving class further away from calendar maintenance towards predictive operations. The industry will accelerate its digitally driven movement into condition-based approaches and real-time…
DNV GL's Ørbeck-Nilssen: Maritime 'Renaissance' Could be on the Horizon
As COVID-19 and a historically weak energy market wreaks havoc on maritime, Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV GL, tells Maritime Reporter & Engineering News in its May 2020 edition that this could be the beginning of a Renaissance period for the industry. "Everything will be looked at with new eyes, it’s going to be a renaissance for the maritime world and I think we’ll have a lot of innovation and new ideas," said Ørbeck-Nilssen. "Things that we’ve traditionally done for years simply will not hold up…
BIMCO: 2020 and the Collapse of Bunker Fuel Markets
The sulfur regulation from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that came into force on 1 January 2020 took the center stage in the shipping industry at outset of the new decade. Four months on, the spotlights have turned to the coronavirus and the OPEC+ oil price war.The outlook for global economic growth remains bleak as the world is faced with the largest recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s.Commodity prices have declined across the board and most recently…
IMO Endorses Shipping Industry's 12-step Plan for Crew Changes
The need for ships to change crews and for the world's 1.2 million seafarers to be able to fly home at the end of their periods of service have emerged as two of the biggest challenges facing the shipping industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.To help governments put in place coordinated procedures to facilitate the safe movement of seafarers, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) issued a 12-step plan to 174 member states, providing them with a roadmap to free…
Will FMC's New Demurrage & Detention Rules Aid NVOCCs?
On April 28, 2020, the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) released the long-awaited interpretive rules in Docket No. 19-05 relating to how ocean common carriers may lawfully apply demurrage and detention charges to exporters, importers and ocean transportation intermediaries, including Customs brokers in certain circumstances and still be compliant with the “reasonableness” requirement of 46 U.S.C § 41102(c). The analyses and guidance in the interpretive rules have been in high…
Sailors' Society Launches COVID-19 Helpline
International maritime welfare charity Sailors' Society has launched a dedicated helpline for seafarers and their families.The confidential, 24 hour service is there to offer support and welfare to those worried or adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.Sandra Welch, the charity's COO and director of program, said: “We’ve seen an increase in calls for help and advice of late and there’s a lot of uncertainty, so our new dedicated Covid-19 helpline is a welcome addition to our services.“Many seafarers don’t know when they will sign-off and return home…
Shore Power Cabinets Awarded Eichrecht Certificate
The German National Metrology Institute (PTB) has granted Seijsener the “Baumusterprüfbescheinigung” (type examination certificate) for Seijsener's shore power cabinets. This makes the Dutch company the first manufacturer of shore power for ships in Europe to be awarded this ‘Eichrecht’ certificate. In cooperation with partner Involtum, both hardware and software have been developed in such a way that Seijsener guarantees its customers a fair, transparent and traceable transaction.So what does this mean?In the Netherlands…
Singapore Aims to Incentivize Environmental Protection During Salvage Ops
A statement from a Singapore Ministry of Law spokesperson outlines details of a Bill for read in Parliament today regarding maritime salvage:The Singapore Ministry of Law will table the High Court (Admiralty Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Bill (“the Bill”) for First Reading in Parliament on 4 May 2020. The High Court (Admiralty Jurisdiction) Act is the primary legislation on admiralty jurisdiction in Singapore. The Bill will extend the Singapore High Court’s admiralty jurisdiction to special compensation claims arising from salvage operations which prevent or minimize environmental damage…