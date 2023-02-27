Carter Sworn In as Milwaukee Port Director

The City of Milwaukee’s new Municipal Port Director officially took office on Thursday during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. Mayor Cavalier Johnson appointed Jackie Q. Carter in January, and the Milwaukee Common Council confirmed her appointment earlier in February.

In this position, Carter will direct commercial and recreational operations at Port Milwaukee, oversee a staff of twenty people, and administer Foreign Trade Zone No. 41. Carter is the first woman, and the first person of color, to serve as Director of Port Milwaukee.

A lifelong resident of Milwaukee, Carter has worked in the local non-profit and public sector for more than 20 years. She most recently served as the Finance & Administration Officer for Port Milwaukee, where she provided oversight of all Port business operations, including its financial, human resource, and administrative functions. She has been integral in helping to shape the department’s strategic planning and grant funding efforts.

Carter earned a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Public Administration from Concordia University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Alverno College, with a double major in Business & Management and Professional Communication. She is a wife, mother, and minister who plays an integral role in reshaping the spiritual and socio-economic legacy of her family and community.

Port Milwaukee is an economic entity of City government governed by the seven-member Board of Harbor Commissioners, a panel appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the Common Council. It administers operations on the 467 acres that make up the Port. It promotes shipping and commerce throughout the region by providing access to domestic and international ships, rail, and over-the-road transportation.