Carnival Cruise Line Names Campbell CFO

Carnival Cruise Line said it has named Darrell Campbell as chief financial officer.

He joins the U.S.-based cruise operator from parent company Carnival Corporation where he has served as corporate treasurer since 2017.

Prior to his role at Carnival Corp, Campbell served as an audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

He is a licensed CPA in Florida and New Hampshire. He has master's degrees in accounting from Florida International University and in international business from the University of Florida. He also holds a bachelor's degree from University of the West Indies in Jamaica.