Subscribe
Search

Carnival Announces Pier Extension in The Bahamas

February 22, 2024

(Image: Carnival Corporation)
(Image: Carnival Corporation)

Carnival Corporation announced plans for a $100 million pier extension that will double the arrival capacity of Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s new exclusive destination scheduled to open on Grand Bahama island in the summer of 2025.

In addition to the two berths slated to be complete by 2025, the expansion will add two more berths, with all four capable of handling up to Carnival’s largest Excel class ships when complete in 2026. Overall, the expanded cruise pier will accommodate up to four Excel-class ships simultaneously and is projected to welcome nearly 4 million guests annually to Celebration Key by 2028.

“As is fitting for our plans for Grand Bahama island, our vision for Celebration Key is quite grand, and we’re already thinking about the next phase of expansion and development,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Building the second pier now allows us to implement growth plans and build itineraries with certainty, and signals to the local community just how important this development is to Carnival Cruise Line and the future of the island.”

With the additional $100 million pier extension investment, the now $600 million flagship project remains the largest of its kind ever undertaken by Carnival Corporation. The initial phase of the project, including the original two berths, is projected to help generate over 700 permanent jobs in the community – including approximately 300 Bahamians hired directly by Carnival Corporation to help welcome 2.2 million guests each year to Grand Bahama starting in 2025.

Once the additional two berths are delivered, Celebration Key is expected to bring up to 4 million guests annually to the Grand Bahama destination by 2028.

Ports North America Infrastructure Cruise Mooring Americas Piers

Related Logistics News

© Brian E Kushner / Adobe Stock

Biden Executive Order Targets Cybersecurity at US Ports
(Image: Georgia Ports Authority)

New Overpass to Minimize Impact of Truck Traffic from Port...
The PSMO on completion of development phase 1 (2024/2027) – aerial view (Photo: HAROPA PORT)

Construction Begins at the Future PSMO Port Near Paris
(Photo: Port Canaveral)

Port Canaveral Adds Second Mobile Harbor Crane
(Photo: Port NOLA)

Cruise Passenger Numbers Rebound at Port of New Orleans
From left to right: Ian Cooper, Operations Director, Plymouth and South Devon Freeport; Richard May, CEO, Plymouth and South Devon Freeport and Adrian Buss, Operations Manager, ABP’s Port of Plymouth. (Photo: ABP)

ABP Kicks Off Millbay Docks Transformation

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Porto Chibatão Installs Four Harbor Cranes

Porto Chibatão Installs Four Harbor Cranes

Floating Production – A Growing Segment in Transition

Floating Production – A Growing Segment in Transition

Carnival Announces Pier Extension in The Bahamas

Carnival Announces Pier Extension in The Bahamas

Pearlson to Upgrade Shiplift at Australia's Osborne Naval Shipyard

Pearlson to Upgrade Shiplift at Australia's Osborne Naval Shipyard

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News