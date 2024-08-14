Caribbean Port Expands Capacity with New Mobile Harbor Crane

In the second quarter of 2024, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA) placed an order for a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Crane to enhance its capabilities in handling containers and general cargo at the Port of Kingstown. This advanced Generation 6 crane will complement their current Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor crane in a new terminal set to open in the first quarter of 2025, as the port continues to expand its operations in response to market growth.

As part of the delivery process, Konecranes will also oversee the transfer of the existing Generation 5 crane from its previous location to the new terminal. The new crane is designed to operate on electricity from the harbor's mains, contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions.

“The new terminal is key to the future of our local businesses. With two Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes in the terminal, we can handle far more throughput. Plus, the electric drive on the new crane is in alignment with our long-term goal of lowering local carbon emissions,” said Carl James, CEO, SVGPA.

“The Port of Kingstown got their first Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor crane in 2007, and it still delivers reliable performance. This new order reflects SVGPA’s faith in the performance and reliability of our equipment,” said Andreas Moeller, Senior Regional Sales Manager, Americas, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

The Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Crane features a working radius extending up to 51 meters and a lifting capacity of up to 125 tons, making it capable of handling container ships as large as the post-Panamax class. According to t he manufacturer, strong lifting capacity curves, improved handling rates and a high classification ensure a long service life. When connected to the harbor mains by cable reel, it eliminates local exhaust emissions and collects lowering and braking energy in ultracapacitors. For unplugged operation, the crane is powered by a smart hybrid drive combining a fuel-optimized diesel generator with the ultracapacitors that supply additional power for heavy lifts.

Konecranes noted it will provide an initial spare parts package to speed up maintenance and minimize downtime.