Cargo Volumes Soar to Record Heights at Port of Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles reported handling nearly 960,600 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in August, marking a remarkable 16% increase compared to the same month last year. This figure represents the busiest month for the port since before the pandemic.

With eight months of 2024 complete, the Port of Los Angeles is already 17% ahead of its total container volume from 2023, having processed nearly 1 million additional containers year-to-date.

“The American consumer continues to spend and that’s helping to power our economy,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said at a media briefing. “Some of the cargo arriving now is replenishing inventories even beyond the year-end holiday season. Combined with a steady flow of manufacturing parts and components, we should continue to see elevated volume in the near term.

“It’s been a very busy summer on our docks and I’m thankful to all of our dedicated waterfront workers and terminal operators for their commitment for handling this level of volume safely and efficiently through America’s Port,” Seroka added.

In August 2024, loaded imports accounted for 509,363 TEUs, an 18% rise compared to last year. Conversely, loaded exports saw a slight decline, totaling 121,744 TEUs—a 3% drop from 2023. The port also processed 329,491 empty containers, reflecting a significant 22% increase from the previous year.

Overall, the Port of Los Angeles has moved a total of 6,631,688 TEUs in the first eight months of 2024, showcasing a substantial 17% growth over the same period in 2023.