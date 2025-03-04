Subscribe
Search

Cable Incidents 'Exceptional' in Frequency, says Finnish Secret Service

March 4, 2025

Copyright Tomasz Olszewski/AdobeStock
Copyright Tomasz Olszewski/AdobeStock

The frequency of cable incidents in the Baltic Sea has been "exceptional" in recent years, but state actors have more effective ways of performing underwater sabotage than by dragging anchors, Finland's intelligence service chief said.

The Baltic Sea region is on high alert after a string of power cable, telecom link and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and the NATO military alliance has boosted its presence with frigates, aircraft and naval drones.

On Sunday, Finland released the oil tanker Eagle S, which is suspected of breaking a Baltic Sea power cable and four data cables late last year, but Finnish police have yet to provide conclusions in several ongoing investigations.

Juha Martelius, the head of Finland's security and intelligence service Supo called the cable incidents "a secondary issue", despite describing their frequency as "exceptional" for the Baltic Sea in recent years.

"The biggest concern regarding the Baltic Sea is that Russia's shadow fleet operates there and provides Russia with warfare capabilities by allowing Russia to sell energy to other countries that buy it," he told Reuters.

'Shadow fleet' refers to vessels used by Russia to move oil, arms and grains around in violation of international sanctions imposed on it over the Ukraine war.

Russia has repeatedly denounced Western sanctions against Moscow's energy sector as an attempt to harm Russia's economy at the risk of destabilising global markets and said the country would press on with large oil and gas projects.

In a national security review published on Tuesday, Supo said dozens of shadow fleet vessels sail through the Gulf of Finland to Russian oil ports weekly and that their ability to circumvent energy sanctions is of great importance to the Russian economy.

"There are so many of these vessels in the Baltic Sea now that the likelihood of something happening is of course greater," Martelius said, referring to cable breaches and refusing to comment on ongoing investigations.

Western countries should nevertheless take the threat against their critical underwater infrastructure seriously, he added.

"I would like to separate the anchors, whatever is behind those incidents, from the fact that there is a real threat against underwater critical infrastructure," he said, adding state actors had more effective capabilities for causing subsea destruction than by dragging anchors.

(Reuters)

Ports Subsea Defense Baltic Sea

Related Logistics News

DP World Posorja joins Portchain Connect Network
Image AdobeStock, By Devis M

deugro Delivers Four Liebherr Cranes to Oceania
Copyright Hugh O'Neill/AdobeStock

After 50 Years, Bangladesh, Pakistan Resume Direct Trade
Copyright Lefteris Papaulakis/AdobeStock

USTR Floats $1.5m Charge to Chinese-Built Ships Entering...
(Credit: AD Ports Group)

AD Ports Group Opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi
KEZAD Logistics Park Image_Courtesy_KEZAD

KEZAD Group: Infrastructure Development, Economic Growth...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Cable Incidents 'Exceptional' in Frequency, says Finnish Secret Service

Cable Incidents 'Exceptional' in Frequency, says Finnish Secret Service

McNally takes the Helm at Manson Construction

McNally takes the Helm at Manson Construction

New Digital Solutions for Heavy Lifting

New Digital Solutions for Heavy Lifting

Rusagro to Export Sunflower Oil from St Petersburg

Rusagro to Export Sunflower Oil from St Petersburg

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Finland's Secret Service says cable incidents are 'exceptional.'
New Fortress Energy reports quarterly loss amid lower LNG prices
Maguire: Low wind speeds can limit Texas's power system maintenance window