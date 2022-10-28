Bunker Suppliers Dan-Bunkering and Amoil Merge

Bunker fuel suppliers Dan-Bunkering and Amoil on Friday announced they will merge on January 1, 2023 under one combined brand, Dan-Bunkering.

The move, which follows the recent merger between Dan-Bunkering and SABT in the spring of 2022, continues industry consolidation in the bunkering sector.

Dan-Bunkering is headquartered in Denmark with 11 physical locations worldwide and employs more than 100 employees. Amoil has been operating out of Durban for the past 38 years, servicing clients as the first independent bunkering company in South Africa.

By merging the companies, Dan-Bunkering can take an even stronger position in especially the African market and bring synergies into play that will help further develop the business and cater for the growing sustainable fuels market, the company said.

Managing Director of Dan-Bunkering South Africa, Jon Hughes, said, “By joining forces with a solid and experienced brand, we are able to stand even stronger in especially the African market. We look forward to leveraging all the skills and knowledge across both companies so we can scale our business even further, and I look very much forward to welcoming the very experienced people to our team.”

Managing Director of Amoil, Alexandros Margaritis, said, “I am excited that two such experienced brands are partnering up and creating synergies to secure continuous growth in a volatile and changeable market. Joining forces with a well-established and global company such as Dan-Bunkering creates many opportunities for both of us, and I am confident that we as a team will stand strong in both the African but also the global bunker market.”

The companies said all existing contracts and customer relations will continue unaffected by the merger.