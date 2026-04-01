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NYK Bulkship Partners Sets Sail

April 1, 2026

A new integrated structure that combines maritime transport, ship owning, and ship management.

With the aim of further strengthening the competitiveness of the NYK Group’s dry bulk business, NYK Bulkship Partners Co., Ltd. (NBSP) was established on April 1, 2026.

NBSP brings together the expertise and personnel cultivated over many years by Asahi Shipping Co., Ltd., Hachiuma Steamship Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Ore Transport Co., Ltd., and is a company that has an integrated business structure encompassing maritime transport, ship owning, and ship management.

The company also integrates ship-owning functions — providing its own vessels to operating companies on long-term charters — with ship-management services that cover both its own and third-party vessels. Through these efforts, we aim to provide sustainable and reliable international shipping services for our customers and society.

Corporate Name  |  NYK Bulkship Partners Co., Ltd.

Head Office  |  Shinagawa Intercity Building C, 4F 2-15-3 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Capital  |  500 million yen

President and Representative Director  |  Koichi Uragami (Former President and Representative Director, Mitsubishi Ore Transport Co., Ltd.)

Executive Vice-Presidents

  |  Koji Shinozaki (Former President and Representative Director, Hachiuma Steamship Co., Ltd.)
  |  Hiroaki Ohashi (Former Advisor (Full-time), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha)
  |  Hiroshi Kawaguchi (Former Executive Officer, Asahi Shipping Co., Ltd.)

Establishment  |  1-Apr-26

Shareholder  |  Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (100%)

Number of Owned Vessels  |  21

Number of Managed Vessels  |  87 (including vessels owned by the company and vessels managed by subsidiaries)

Website  |  https://nykbsp.com/

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