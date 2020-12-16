28820 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 16, 2020

Bucher Named CEO at Victaulic

Victaulic appointed Rick Bucher as Chief Executive Officer.

Victaulic appointed Rick Bucher as Chief Executive Officer.

Victaulic appointed Rick Bucher as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding John F. Malloy, effective January 31, 2021. 

Dr. Bucher was named President of Victaulic in April of 2020, following a June 2019 appointment as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Victaulic in 2009 as Vice President of Engineering, Dr. Bucher worked for 15 years for W.L. Gore, a manufacturer of technologically advanced composite materials. Dr. Bucher received a B.S. and M.S. in engineering from Rice University and a Ph.D. in material science from Virginia Tech.

Dr. Malloy will remain Chairman of Victaulic’s Board.

Since its first patent was received in 1919, Victaulic has grown to become a leading producer of mechanical pipe joining solutions, with systems at work in more than 140 countries in diverse businesses including oil and gas extraction and processing, chemical processing, mining, power generation, water and wastewater treatment, military facilities, shipbuilding and shipping, plumbing, heating, air conditioning and fire protection systems.

In 2019 Victaulic celebrated its centennial anniversary as a family owned company, adding close to one million square feet to the company’s manufacturing operations. These investments included a new, 400,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing center in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, as well as investments and expansion of the company’s facilities in Dalian, China; Drezdenko, Poland; and Ontario, Canada.

Related News

Massive Benefits in Reducing Ship Speeds

 © Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

Baltic Index Rises to Highest in Six Weeks

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

 Ships lined up at Port of Oakland docks (photo courtesy of Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland: Imports Rise, Exports Fall in November

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int